Did you know that your oral health is largely connected to your overall health and well-being? Terry Norris, the lead consulting dentist for Paramount Dental, shares common oral hygiene mistakes and what you can do to correct them to have better oral and overall health. The worst mistake that you can make for your mouth is poor oral hygiene. Follow these recommendations daily for better oral health: • Brush regularly. Brush your teeth for at least two minutes at least twice a day – or even better, within 20 minutes of eating. Use a smooth or soft toothbrush with an American Dental Association (ADA) approved toothpaste with fluoride.

