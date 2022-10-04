Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
Science Daily
Eye-opening discovery about adult brain's ability to recover vision
A discovery about how some visually impaired adults could start to see offers a new vision of the brain's possibilities. The finding that the adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness comes from a collaboration between researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine. Their paper appears in Current Biology.
Science Daily
Discovering new cancer treatments in the 'dark matter' of the human genome
Cancer is in Switzerland the second leading cause of death. Among the different types of cancers, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) kills the most patients and remains largely incurable. Unfortunately, even newly approved therapies can extend the life of patients only by a few months and only few survive the metastatic stadium long-term. Thus, new treatments which attack the cancer in novel ways are sought. In a recently published study in the Journal Cell Genomics, researchers of the University of Bern and the Insel Hospital determined new targets for drug development for this cancer type.
Science Daily
Radiotracer that detects an important contributor to neurological diseases tested for the first time in humans
Loss of myelin -- a protective insulating layer around neurons -- is a key contributor to many neurological diseases including multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke, and dementia; however, there are currently no imaging tests to accurately identify such demyelination and distinguish it from other pathological processes that occur in these conditions.
Oral hygiene mistakes you might be making
Did you know that your oral health is largely connected to your overall health and well-being? Terry Norris, the lead consulting dentist for Paramount Dental, shares common oral hygiene mistakes and what you can do to correct them to have better oral and overall health. The worst mistake that you can make for your mouth is poor oral hygiene. Follow these recommendations daily for better oral health: • Brush regularly. Brush your teeth for at least two minutes at least twice a day – or even better, within 20 minutes of eating. Use a smooth or soft toothbrush with an American Dental Association (ADA) approved toothpaste with fluoride.
Science Daily
Schizophrenia may increase dementia risk by 2.5 times
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Science Daily
Genomic research aids in the effort to understand how best to treat deadly infections caused by a fungus
A research team led by a University of Massachusetts Amherst scientist has made a significant genetic discovery that sheds light on the use of the drug caspofungin to treat a deadly fungal infection, Aspergillus fumigatus, which kills some 100,000 severely immunocompromised people each year. Typically, healthy people inhale about 50...
Science Daily
Tofacitinib shows promise in scleroderma patients, researchers optimistic for next phase of study
Systemic sclerosis -- or scleroderma that affects the skin and internal organs -, is one of the rarest autoimmune diseases, affecting roughly 100,000 people (primarily women) in the United States.,However, systemic sclerosis is devastating -- it has the highest mortality rate among rheumatic diseases, according to Dinesh Khanna M.B.B.S., M.Sc., director of the Michigan Medicine Scleroderma Program.
Science Daily
Iron deficiency suppresses important arm of the innate immune system
German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) Two proteins ensure that cells can take up iron when needed. If both control proteins are switched off in mice, the animals develop severe anemia, as expected. Supprisingly, at the same time a cell type of the innate immune defense, the neutrophils, also dramatically decreases, as scientists from the German Cancer Research Center now have shown for the first time. Iron deficiency, a known defense mechanism against infectious pathogens, is a double edged sword, as it simultaneously curbs the defensive power of an important arm of the innate immune system.
Science Daily
World's first stem cell treatment for spina bifida delivered during fetal surgery
Three babies have been born after receiving the world's first spina bifida treatment combining surgery with stem cells. This was made possible by a landmark clinical trial at UC Davis Health. The one-of-a-kind treatment, delivered while a fetus is still developing in the mother's womb, could improve outcomes for children...
Science Daily
Awake patients can have kidney stones moved, blasted
A new technique which combines the use of two ultrasound technologies may offer an option to move kidney stones out of the ureter with minimal pain and no anesthesia, according to a new feasibility study published today in The Journal of Urology. In the procedure, the physician uses a handheld...
Science Daily
Researchers identify flu-fighting pathways and genes essential for influenza A immune defense
Researchers have identified the gene TDRD7 as a key regulator against influenza A virus (IAV), which causes respiratory tract infections in 5 to 20 percent of the human population. These findings could facilitate the development of novel therapeutic interventions against influenza virus infection. The study, led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in collaboration with other institutions, was published in Science Advances on October 5.
Science Daily
Discovery of a new function of the cerebellum
The cerebellum is known primarily for regulation of movement. Researchers at the University of Basel have now discovered that the cerebellum also plays an important role in remembering emotional experiences. The study appears in the journal PNAS. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored particularly well in memory. This...
Science Daily
Missing pathway in lysosome underlies newly discovered human disease
In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people's hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Science Daily
Detecting Alzheimer's disease from blood samples
Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a method to detect build-up of amyloid beta in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, from biomarkers in blood samples. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease, characterised by a gradual loss of neurons and synapses in the brain. One of the...
Science Daily
How the mother's mood influences her baby's ability to speak
Communicating with babies in infant-directed-speech is considered an essential prerequisite for successful language development of the little ones. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now investigated how the mood of mothers in the postpartum period affects their child's development. They found that even children whose mothers suffer from mild depressive mood that do not yet require medical treatment show early signs of delayed language development. The reason for this could be the way the women talk to the newborns. The findings could help prevent potential deficits early on.
Science Daily
3D map reveals DNA organization within human retina cells
National Eye Institute researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell's nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study published in Nature Communications.
Science Daily
The thinking undead: How dormant bacteria calculate their return to life
Facing starvation and stress conditions, some bacteria enter a dormant state in which life processes stop. Shutting down into a deep dormancy allows these cells, called spores, to withstand punishing extremes of heat, pressure and even the harsh conditions of outer space. Eventually, when conditions become favorable, spores that may...
Science Daily
Daylight hours impact opioid receptor levels in brown fat
When the season turns darker and colder, animals' brown fat starts to grow. The tissue produces heat efficiently and rapidly, and regulates appetite. Brown fat is also present in people. In a new study conducted at the Turku PET Centre, Finland, researchers observed that shorter daylight hours impact the opioid...
