Schizophrenia may increase dementia risk by 2.5 times
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
Widespread metabolic dysregulation in different organs in type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
Radiotracer that detects an important contributor to neurological diseases tested for the first time in humans
Loss of myelin -- a protective insulating layer around neurons -- is a key contributor to many neurological diseases including multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke, and dementia; however, there are currently no imaging tests to accurately identify such demyelination and distinguish it from other pathological processes that occur in these conditions.
Genomic research aids in the effort to understand how best to treat deadly infections caused by a fungus
A research team led by a University of Massachusetts Amherst scientist has made a significant genetic discovery that sheds light on the use of the drug caspofungin to treat a deadly fungal infection, Aspergillus fumigatus, which kills some 100,000 severely immunocompromised people each year. Typically, healthy people inhale about 50...
Missing pathway in lysosome underlies newly discovered human disease
In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people's hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Wear and tear from lifelong stress can increase cancer mortality
The wear and tear on the body from chronic and lifelong stress can also lead to an increased risk of dying from cancer, Medical College of Georgia researchers report. That wear and tear, called allostatic load, refers to the cumulative effects of stress over time. "As a response to external stressors, your body releases a stress hormone called cortisol, and then once the stress is over, these levels should go back down," says Dr. Justin Xavier Moore, epidemiologist at the Medical College of Georgia and Georgia Cancer Center. "However, if you have chronic, ongoing psychosocial stressors, that never allow you to 'come down,' then that can cause wear and tear on your body at a biological level."
Iron deficiency suppresses important arm of the innate immune system
German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) Two proteins ensure that cells can take up iron when needed. If both control proteins are switched off in mice, the animals develop severe anemia, as expected. Supprisingly, at the same time a cell type of the innate immune defense, the neutrophils, also dramatically decreases, as scientists from the German Cancer Research Center now have shown for the first time. Iron deficiency, a known defense mechanism against infectious pathogens, is a double edged sword, as it simultaneously curbs the defensive power of an important arm of the innate immune system.
Discovery of a new function of the cerebellum
The cerebellum is known primarily for regulation of movement. Researchers at the University of Basel have now discovered that the cerebellum also plays an important role in remembering emotional experiences. The study appears in the journal PNAS. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored particularly well in memory. This...
Oral hygiene mistakes you might be making
Did you know that your oral health is largely connected to your overall health and well-being? Terry Norris, the lead consulting dentist for Paramount Dental, shares common oral hygiene mistakes and what you can do to correct them to have better oral and overall health. The worst mistake that you can make for your mouth is poor oral hygiene. Follow these recommendations daily for better oral health: • Brush regularly. Brush your teeth for at least two minutes at least twice a day – or even better, within 20 minutes of eating. Use a smooth or soft toothbrush with an American Dental Association (ADA) approved toothpaste with fluoride.
Number of children hospitalized for E-scooter injuries surge from 2011-2020
Standing electric scooters, commonly referred to as e-scooters, have been increasing in popularity across the country over the past decade. According to a new research abstract presented during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, e-scooter injuries are becoming much more common and increasingly severe. Authors of...
Researchers find link between immune cells' closest neighbors and survival time in patients with pancreatic cancer
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
Awake patients can have kidney stones moved, blasted
A new technique which combines the use of two ultrasound technologies may offer an option to move kidney stones out of the ureter with minimal pain and no anesthesia, according to a new feasibility study published today in The Journal of Urology. In the procedure, the physician uses a handheld...
Dodging death: Surprise discovery redirects efforts for treatment of liver disease
WEHI researchers have revealed that common liver diseases are not driven by inflammatory cell death as previously thought, resolving a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and pointing to a new direction for treatment. The research team studied liver diseases that affect billions worldwide, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hepatitis B,...
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by " la Caixa" Foundation, shows that, in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
Tofacitinib shows promise in scleroderma patients, researchers optimistic for next phase of study
Systemic sclerosis -- or scleroderma that affects the skin and internal organs -, is one of the rarest autoimmune diseases, affecting roughly 100,000 people (primarily women) in the United States.,However, systemic sclerosis is devastating -- it has the highest mortality rate among rheumatic diseases, according to Dinesh Khanna M.B.B.S., M.Sc., director of the Michigan Medicine Scleroderma Program.
Critical information about the size and growth speed of gliomas
An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response, findings suggest
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
3D map reveals DNA organization within human retina cells
National Eye Institute researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell's nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study published in Nature Communications.
