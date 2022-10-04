The wear and tear on the body from chronic and lifelong stress can also lead to an increased risk of dying from cancer, Medical College of Georgia researchers report. That wear and tear, called allostatic load, refers to the cumulative effects of stress over time. "As a response to external stressors, your body releases a stress hormone called cortisol, and then once the stress is over, these levels should go back down," says Dr. Justin Xavier Moore, epidemiologist at the Medical College of Georgia and Georgia Cancer Center. "However, if you have chronic, ongoing psychosocial stressors, that never allow you to 'come down,' then that can cause wear and tear on your body at a biological level."

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO