Hollywood is full of rich history and culture. Over the years, it’s garnered the reputation of a city that’s always moving and constantly changing―but one place that’s withstood the test of time―is the historic Hollywood Toys & Costumes. This beloved staple is so much more than your typical costume shop though. Unlike the once-a-year Halloween pop-up, they’re open 365 days a year, Monday through Sunday―always ready to provide Angelenos with their extensive collection of goods. It’s no wonder that for over 70 years, they’ve been the go-to shop for Hollywood icons like Michael Jackson to Jimmy Kimmel, and generations of Angelenos who’ve passed down the tradition. However, even through all its decades of success, this family-owned legacy has not come easy. Found right on the Walk of Fame, the shop first opened its doors in 1950 by the Ellowitz family. They saw a need for a toy store in the community and thus Hollywood’s Largest Toy Shop was born. Jump to 1980, a new family was given the opportunity to continue the store’s tradition of bringing happiness and building memories with locals, and the Moazzez family took on this honor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO