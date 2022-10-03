The Cat/Griz Game is a big damn deal. Yes, the Cat/Griz Game. As Foles has said over and over, let's give the silly new name a permanent rest. With both teams highly-ranked this year the Cat/Griz Game is an even bigger damn deal. Let's just say you got the weekend off at the last minute and have a few extra bucks you can throw around this year. Saddle up your sweetie, we're going to Bozeman!

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO