smilepolitely.com
Check out all the upcoming artist talks at Krannert Art Museum
Krannert Art Museum isn't just the spot for cutting edge exhibitions. It also offers a range of free and informative artist talks. Coming up at 6 p.m. on October 13th is Art, Whiteness, and Empire: How We All Got Here, presented by Dr. Kelli Morgan, Professor of the Practice and the inaugural Director of Curatorial Studies at Tufts University. This event is presented as part of the Black on Black on Black on Black exhibition.
Weekender: October 7-9
Weekender: October 7-9
Enjoy a stunning mocktail, Punch! Bar, $7.50, 4 p.m. to midnight. Punch! Bar makes amazing mocktails, and Julia wrote about eight mocktails that she tried in her review that published on Wednesday. She recommends them all, but I like the sound of The Little Red Corvette which is served with an edible orchid blossom garnish. Julia said the mocktail had a sweet yet herbal flavor — like a cherry soda mellowed with tea — and a delightfully foamy top. (AB)
smilepolitely.com
Sticky Rice now owns the Y Eatery
Sticky Rice subtly noted on social media today that the Y Eatery is under new ownership:. The eatery has long been a place to get inexpensive yet delicious Thai and Chinese dishes at lunch time. Y-Thai. 1001 S Wright Street. Champaign. M-F 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
