LONDON (AP) — At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland, police said Saturday, as emergency workers combed piles of rubble for more victims. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the death toll would likely rise. “(It’s) a shocking toll and there will be more, and it’s a search operation now and we hope and pray,” he said. Irish police said four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three from Friday’s explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in the community of about 400 people.

