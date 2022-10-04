Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Iranians keep up the heat on leaders with protests, strikes
DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Iranians enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody braved bullets and tear gas on Saturday, a human rights group said, pressing ahead with protests against clerical rulers facing a relentless popular uprising.
The US just spent $290 million on anti-radiation pills used to 'save lives following nuclear emergencies'
The US Department for Health and Human Services said the purchase was part of a "long-standing program" to save lives following emergencies.
Videos show people in Crimea flocking to gas stations after a huge explosion on a crucial bridge linking it to the Russian mainland
Parts of a crucial bridge linking Russia and the annexed territory of Crimea collapsed on Saturday morning after a fuel tanker exploded.
Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank
Palestinian officials say Israeli soldiers have shot and killed two Palestinians during a military raid in the northern West Bank
Death toll rises to 9 in blast at gas station in Ireland
LONDON (AP) — At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland, police said Saturday, as emergency workers combed piles of rubble for more victims. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the death toll would likely rise. “(It’s) a shocking toll and there will be more, and it’s a search operation now and we hope and pray,” he said. Irish police said four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three from Friday’s explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in the community of about 400 people.
