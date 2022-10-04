ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Wise guy
4d ago

Maybe Frankford towing and the Baltimore city police and fire department should check on Northpoint Rd., #40 about that man living in that camper that is totally illegal he’s also a bomb bombing money on the corner of Moravia Park Road and Route 40 posing as a retired fire fighter bombing money quite obvious looking at a junkie and a drunk as what he is that’s what Frankfurt towing should be doing is getting that man out of that Ford camper sitting next to that Dunkin’ Donuts who claims he has permission from Miss Frankford to stay there which we know better and maybe just wait till the public arms themselves and start shooting these tow truck drivers then you won’t listen because they are nothing More Than Rd., Pirates

Deondre Curry
4d ago

An If I Ever Catch Any Of Them Touching My Vehicle, I'll Just Catch A Charge,An Pay The Crooked System To Get Off. It's All Politics.

Jacqueline Capel
4d ago

It won't change until we Citizens demand it and those Counsil Members have no choice but to do what we want!

baltimorepositive.com

Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …

Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment

BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them. Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend. About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home

In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police

A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
