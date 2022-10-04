Read full article on original website
Author Correction: Inter-species metabolic interactions in an in-vitro minimal human gut microbiome of core bacteria
Correction to: npj Biofilms and Microbiomes https://doi.org/10.1038/s41522-022-00275-2, published online 08 April 2022. In the Methods of the original Article, strain accession number DSM 1736 was displayed instead of DSM 17630, and errors were introduced in the composition of the growing medium. These errors have now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. The Supplementary Information file has also been updated.
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Metabolic syndrome and risk factors in children: a risk score proposal
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The lack of international consensus on the definition of Metabolic Syndrome (MS) in the pediatric population makes it difficult to estimate its prevalence. In this study, we intend to identify MS prevalence and a cutoff point based on a continuous score in children aged four to seven years.
Author Correction: Transcriptomic profiling of Escherichia coli K-12 in response to a compendium of stressors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12463-3, published online 24 May 2022. In the original version of this Article, the transcript abundance table was omitted from the Supplementary Information section. The Supplementary Information file now accompanies the original Article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Institute of Infection, Veterinary, and Ecological Sciences, University...
Retraction Note: Rescue of the spinal muscular atrophy phenotype in a mouse model by early postnatal delivery of SMN
Retraction of: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.1610, published online 28 February 2010. The editors are retracting this article owing to issues that have come to our attention regarding the data reported in a key figure. In 2021, the authors alerted the journal to inaccuracies in Fig. 1e, a Kaplan"“Meier curve representing the survival of spinal muscular atrophy mice that received either the scAAV9-SMN gene therapy or a control scAAV9-GFP vector. In 2022, the authors provided the original source data file for Fig. 1e, which confirmed multiple inaccuracies in the reported mouse lifespans and in the animal inclusions and exclusions. Notably, only one treated mouse, not the reported six mice, survived for more than 250 days. On the basis of reviewer and editorial assessment of the data, we are of the opinion that the extent of the inaccuracies in Fig. 1e and associated text undermines full confidence in the study.
Adherence to topical glaucoma therapy in patients attending virtual clinics
Poor adherence to medical therapy is a major challenge to the effective treatment of chronic diseases including glaucoma. Potential factors influencing adherence include treatment complexity and patient understanding of disease and health beliefs. An increasing number of patients are seen in virtual clinics, where there is no face-to-face consultation, potentially reducing opportunities for patient education and reinforcement of the importance of treatment. The aim of this study was to examine adherence among patients attending a virtual glaucoma clinic.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Author Correction: Antioxidants (selenium and garlic) alleviated the adverse effects of tramadol on the reproductive system and oxidative stress markers in male rabbits
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16862-4, published online 17 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 3:. Poultry Physiology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Alexandria, Alexandria, Egypt. Affiliation 4:. Department...
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Activity of selpercatinib in RET fusion-positive cancers confirmed
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. RET fusions are driver alterations found in several solid tumour types, including thyroid cancer subsets (5"“10%), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC; 1"“2%) and other solid tumour types (<1%). In the phaseÂ I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, the RET kinase inhibitor selpercatinib showed activity in selected RET fusion-positive cancers, leading to an FDA Accelerated Approval of this drug for patients aged â‰¥12 years with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer or NSCLC. Now, updated data from this trial confirm the efficacy of selpercatinib in NSCLC and show promising activity in other types of RET fusion-positive solid tumours.
Optimizing the dose and schedule of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer to allow global access
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab or nivolumab, which inhibit PD-1, have greatly improved survival for many patients with cancer, but are prohibitively expensive and unattainable for most of the global cancer population. Optimized dosing, with a reduced unit dose, less frequent schedule and/or shorter duration of treatment could reduce costs and potentially toxicity, thereby improving global access to effective cancer therapy.
Laparoscopic TME is non-inferior
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Despite advances in total neoadjuvant therapy, most patients with rectal cancers continue to require total mesorectal excision (TME) surgery. These procedures are increasingly being conducted laparoscopically, although evidence of non-inferiority to open surgery remains limited, especially for patients with cancers of the lower rectum. Now, data from a prospective study demonstrate the short-term non-inferiority and favourable tolerability of this approach.
Difference between morning and evening blood pressure at home and nocturnal hypoxia in the general practitioner-based J-HOP study
The aim of this study was to determine the independent association of nocturnal hypoxia with morning minus evening home blood pressure (MEdif) in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk. A total of 1053 participants underwent home blood pressure (BP) portable pulse oximetry measurements, and 147 (14%) had an MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg, where MEdif was defined as the difference between morning and evening home systolic BP. When participants were divided into quartiles according to the lowest oxygen saturation (SpO2) during the nighttime, those in the lowest quartile (range, 54"“79%) were significantly more likely to have MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg than those in the top quartile (range, 89"“97%) (adjusted odds ratio, 1.98; 95% confidence interval, 1.13"“3.49). The present study revealed an association between lowest SpO2 during the nighttime and increased MEdif in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk.
Regulatory non-coding RNAs: everything is possible, but what is important?
In recent years, the number of annotated noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) and RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) has increased dramatically. The wide range of RBPs identified highlights the enormous potential for RNA in virtually all aspects of cell biology, from transcriptional regulation to metabolic control. Yet, there is a growing gap between what is possible and what has been demonstrated to be functionally important. Here we highlight recent methodological developments in the study of RNA"“protein interactions, discuss the challenges and opportunities for exploring their functional roles, and provide our perspectives on what is needed to bridge the gap in this rapidly expanding field.
Association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptom severity and white matter integrity moderated by in-scanner head motion
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common and debilitating neurodevelopmental disorder associated with various negative life impacts. The manifestation of ADHD is very heterogeneous, and previous investigations on neuroanatomical alterations in ADHD have yielded inconsistent results. We investigated the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion and ADHD hyperactivity severity on motion-corrected fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffusion tensor imaging in the currently largest sample (n"‰="‰739) of medication-naÃ¯ve children and adolescents (age range 5"“22 years). We used automated tractography to examine whole-brain and mean FA of the tracts most frequently reported in ADHD; corpus callosum forceps major and forceps minor, left and right superior-longitudinal fasciculus, and left and right corticospinal tract (CST). Associations between FA and hyperactivity severity appeared when in-scanner head motion was not accounted for as mediator. However, causal mediation analysis revealed that these effects are fully mediated through in-scanner head motion for whole-brain FA, the corpus callosum forceps minor, and left superior-longitudinal fasciculus. Direct effect of hyperactivity severity on FA was only found for the left CST. This study illustrates the crucial role of in-scanner head motion in the identification of white matter integrity alterations in ADHD and shows how neglecting irremediable motion artifacts causes spurious findings. When the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion on FA is accounted for, an association between hyperactivity severity and FA is only present for the left CST; this may play a crucial role in the manifestation of hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms in ADHD.
Assembling defined DNA nanostructures with anticancer drugs: a metformin/DNA complex nanoplatform with a synergistic antitumor effect for KRAS-mutated lung cancer therapy
Herein, a strategy is proposed to simultaneously deliver the small-molecule drug metformin and siRNA with self-assembled DNA nanostructures. The biomedical application of DNA nanostructures is highly promising but still in its infancy. DNA nanostructures as drug delivery vehicles are conventionally synthesized in a magnesium-containing buffer. We propose using an anticancer drug to assemble DNA nanostructures and deliver them with siRNA for synergistic anticancer therapy. The metformin cargo induces DNA self-assembly into well-defined, uniform nanostructures, producing a drug"“DNA nanocomplex with multiple functionalities for cancer therapy. Both tile-based and DNA origami structures can be assembled with metformin. The as-prepared metformin/DNA nanocomplex showed high structural and thermal stability and enzymatic resistance in physiological settings. The metformin in the nanocomplex and the KRASG12C siRNA exerted a strong, synergistic antitumor effect against KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) both in vitro and in vivo by suppressing the RAS/AKT/mTOR and AMPK/AKT/mTOR signaling pathways. The current study suggests that the assembly of complex DNA nanomaterials with carefully chosen small molecules is key to endowing DNA nanostructures with new functionalities and subsequently expanding their applications in multidisciplinary research fields.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
