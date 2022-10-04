ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'If an addict could do it by themselves, they would:' Billings man sharing story of brother's fentanyl overdose death in hopes of helping others

By Melanie Willardson
KULR8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KULR8

'Season of Serving' asks for Donations to help Struggling Families in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Rimrock Mall is partnering with Family Service for their Season of Serving Campaign to support the most vulnerable in Yellowstone County. Merchants including Dillard’s, JCPenney, GNC and others at Rimrock Mall will have donation bins set outside their shops to collect non-perishable food, clothing and household items.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Fish
Cat Country 102.9

Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park

Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 The Hawk

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy