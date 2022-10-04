Photos by Tatum Northington and Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Autauga County Board of Education along with the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking at the future site of the Early Learning Center. The Early Learning Center will house the new Kindergarten and will also have a Pre-K wing. The Early Learning Center is being built beside Daniel Pratt Elementary and the Prattville YMCA’s Field of Dreams. The school will be approximately 87,000 square feet and will be state of the art, while also retaining the traditions of the layout of the current Kindergarten school.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO