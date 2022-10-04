Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
alabamanews.net
Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident
An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
elmoreautauganews.com
Community Creek Crawl F(UN)-RUNs Becoming a Monthly Staple in Downtown Prattville
The Creek Crawl F(UN)-Run is a one-mile, free, social fun run/walk open to all ages and skill levels hosted by Ladies Fitness Boot Camp and the Autauga Creek Craft House. The run starts and ends in the back parking lot of the Autauga Creek Craft House on Tichnor Avenue and travels through Downtown Prattville along the Autauga Creek. This event has been happening for a few months now and continues to grow.
elmoreautauganews.com
Women Who Mean Business: MACC hosting Conference, Market Oct. 19 at Church of the Brook
MILLBROOK, Alabama – The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Women Who Mean Business Conference and Market on October 19th at the Church at the Brook (2890 AL-14, Millbrook, AL 36054). Registration is from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. The conference begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 1:00 p.m. Participants must register in advance at www.millbrookchamber.org in the events section. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
elmoreautauganews.com
Groundbreaking Celebrated for New Early Learning Center Site in Prattville
Photos by Tatum Northington and Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Autauga County Board of Education along with the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking at the future site of the Early Learning Center. The Early Learning Center will house the new Kindergarten and will also have a Pre-K wing. The Early Learning Center is being built beside Daniel Pratt Elementary and the Prattville YMCA’s Field of Dreams. The school will be approximately 87,000 square feet and will be state of the art, while also retaining the traditions of the layout of the current Kindergarten school.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
WSFA
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
elmoreautauganews.com
Lanier defeats Stanhope Elmore at Cramton Bowl, 41-17
The Stanhope Elmore football team traveled to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Thursday night, hoping a win over Sidney Lanier in a Class 6A Region 2 matchup would propel them to a strong finish of the second half of the season and a playoff birth. However, the Poets were just too strong offensively, leading from start to finish and scoring touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game, before coasting to a 41-17 victory on homecoming.
elmoreautauganews.com
This weekend is Last Chance to See Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre Production of ‘The Outsider’
Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre is currently performing their rendition of Paul Slade Smith’s “The Outsider.” Opening Night, September 22, was a huge success and your last chance to view this artistry is this weekend, October 7-9. To purchase tickets you can go to their site where tickets are $10 or you can purchase them at the door for $12.
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed part of U.S. 31 Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. All lanes have...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
elmoreautauganews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash claims life of Andalusia man Wednesday
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, has claimed the life of an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60, was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was driving overturned, after initially leaving and re-entering the roadway. After the initial crash, Feagin’s Sonata was struck by the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John L. Frost, 78, of Greenville. Feagin was not using a seat belt during the course of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WSFA
Suspect sentenced for 2018 robbery of Montgomery driver at gunpoint
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has learned his fate after recently being convicted for first-degree robbery in which he put a gun to the victim’s head after asking for a ride. Alexander Sanders was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the July 2018 incident. He had...
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
WSFA
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon. Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.
