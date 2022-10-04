Read full article on original website
aarp.org
AARP Maryland Announces Honors for Volunteerism and Community Service
AARP Maryland is honoring exceptional Marylanders aged 50-plus for their volunteerism and commitment to service. The awards were formally presented October 7 before nearly 80 guests at a virtual ceremony. “This year’s honorees set the highest example of what can be achieved when all work together for positive social change,”...
aarp.org
AARP North Dakota - All Things Advocacy
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ADVOCACY WORK OF AARP NORTH DAKOTA. Help us create positive change for North Dakotans 50 and older by joining the Advocacy or A-Team! The A-Team is a diverse group of volunteers playing a key role in the AARP's mission to lead positive social change. As a member of the A-Team you might:
aarp.org
Jared Calfee Joins AARPS Virginia to Lead State Advocacy and Financial Security Programming
AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau announced that Jared Calfee has joined the organization as Associate State Director for Advocacy and Outreach to lead its state advocacy and financial security programming. “Virginians 50-plus and their families have a committed and successful champion on their side,” said Dau. “Jared has earned...
aarp.org
Feeling ignored, Pennsylvanians Ask Candidates to Take Walk ‘In My Shoes’
Voters 50-plus have a lot on their plates. And many are feeling invisible and ignored. Here in the Commonwealth, we know that many older Pennsylvanians are worried about rising costs for basic needs like food, gas and medication. “Prices go up, income does not,” shared Patricia from Pennsylvania. “I should...
aarp.org
AARP Georgia Welcomes New Comms Manager
This week AARP Georgia announced the hiring of Nicole Emmett to serve in the role of Communications Manager. Emmett will assume responsibility for oversight of AARP messaging online as well as on social media. "I am so excited to be at AARP and further the organization's important mission of helping...
aarp.org
Pritzker, Bailey Debate on Issues Impacting Older Adults and College Students in Gubernatorial Debate
Pritzker, Bailey Debate on Issues Impacting Older Adults and College Students in Gubernatorial Debate. Bloomington/Normal -- College students and older adults in central Illinois heard from Democratic Nominee Governor JB Pritzker and Republican Nominee State Senator Darren Bailey on issues important to both groups during a gubernatorial debate Thursday on the Illinois State University campus.
aarp.org
ICYMI Coffee & Conversation: Navigating NH’s Political Landscape
Are you wondering what you need to do to navigate the unique political landscape for the General Election on November 8? If you are, you aren’t alone!. We know there are always lots of questions during election season. Let’s break it down together!. Join us online for a...
aarp.org
AARP Volunteering
As a Smart DriverTEK Workshop Presenter, you'll be helping mature drivers in your community to learn about new vehicle safety technology..
aarp.org
Ready to make a difference in your community?
The AARP NJ Speakers Bureau is a group of dedicated volunteers who provide FREE, educational presentations - both virtual and in-person - that address the issues that matter most to New Jerseyans 50 and older. We’d love to work with you!. I was so impressed by an AARP NJ...
aarp.org
Veterans Jamboree Offers Support For Vets, Family Members
Veterans and adult family members can learn about and apply for benefits they have earned, including the new PACT Act benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during the Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 eras, at a free Veterans Jamboree on Oct. 19 at Weinberg Hall at Keehi Lagoon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
aarp.org
Get Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace Questions Answered
If you need help understanding the basics of Medicare Part D AARP Wyoming volunteer Nancy Drummond can help. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, Drummond will host a free webinar on Medicare Part D. The webinar is free, but does require you register online at: events.aarp.org, or for this specific...
