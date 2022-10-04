ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aarp.org

AARP Maryland Announces Honors for Volunteerism and Community Service

AARP Maryland is honoring exceptional Marylanders aged 50-plus for their volunteerism and commitment to service. The awards were formally presented October 7 before nearly 80 guests at a virtual ceremony. “This year’s honorees set the highest example of what can be achieved when all work together for positive social change,”...
MARYLAND STATE
aarp.org

AARP North Dakota - All Things Advocacy

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ADVOCACY WORK OF AARP NORTH DAKOTA. Help us create positive change for North Dakotans 50 and older by joining the Advocacy or A-Team! The A-Team is a diverse group of volunteers playing a key role in the AARP's mission to lead positive social change. As a member of the A-Team you might:
ADVOCACY
aarp.org

AARP Georgia Welcomes New Comms Manager

This week AARP Georgia announced the hiring of Nicole Emmett to serve in the role of Communications Manager. Emmett will assume responsibility for oversight of AARP messaging online as well as on social media. "I am so excited to be at AARP and further the organization's important mission of helping...
GEORGIA STATE
aarp.org

Pritzker, Bailey Debate on Issues Impacting Older Adults and College Students in Gubernatorial Debate

Pritzker, Bailey Debate on Issues Impacting Older Adults and College Students in Gubernatorial Debate. Bloomington/Normal -- College students and older adults in central Illinois heard from Democratic Nominee Governor JB Pritzker and Republican Nominee State Senator Darren Bailey on issues important to both groups during a gubernatorial debate Thursday on the Illinois State University campus.
ILLINOIS STATE
aarp.org

AARP Volunteering

As a Smart DriverTEK Workshop Presenter, you'll be helping mature drivers in your community to learn about new vehicle safety technology..
NEW MEXICO STATE
aarp.org

Ready to make a difference in your community?

The AARP NJ Speakers Bureau is a group of dedicated volunteers who provide FREE, educational presentations - both virtual and in-person - that address the issues that matter most to New Jerseyans 50 and older. We’d love to work with you!. I was so impressed by an AARP NJ...
ADVOCACY
aarp.org

Veterans Jamboree Offers Support For Vets, Family Members

Veterans and adult family members can learn about and apply for benefits they have earned, including the new PACT Act benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during the Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 eras, at a free Veterans Jamboree on Oct. 19 at Weinberg Hall at Keehi Lagoon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
aarp.org

Get Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace Questions Answered

If you need help understanding the basics of Medicare Part D AARP Wyoming volunteer Nancy Drummond can help. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, Drummond will host a free webinar on Medicare Part D. The webinar is free, but does require you register online at: events.aarp.org, or for this specific...
WYOMING STATE

