Read full article on original website
Related
klif.com
Fort Worth City Manager Forced to Recuse Himself from Sundance Square-related Matters
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A conflict of interest controversy in Fort Worth has forced city manager David Cooke to recuse himself from all city business related to Sundance Square. In reaction to a trip Cooke and his wife took to Aspen, Colorado with Sundance’s owners last month, Mayor Mattie...
klif.com
Remains Found in Collin County Identified as Missing Dallas Women
North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Police have identified remains found in Collin County as that of Mercedes Clements, a Dallas woman reported missing in 2020. Police found the skeletal remains back in February near Lavon Lake and Morning Dove Lane. Mecedes Clements’ remain were identified thought dental records by the Collin County medical examiners’ office.
klif.com
Amber Alert Issued by Midlothian Police Department
MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 12 year old Jada Welch and 7 month old Tristan Welch. Suspects in the abduction are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. There is no exact vehicle information but they are believed to be in a black SUV.
klif.com
Allen Brewery Owner Convicted on Multiple Counts in Fraud Case Linked to Murder
ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A federal jury on Wednesday convicted the owner of an Allen Brewery of multiple federal violations related to a ponzi scheme and a murder. Prosecutors said 50-year-old Keith Ashley, a former Allen nurse turned brewer and financial advisor, bilked clients of over $1 million starting in 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klif.com
Euless Police Looking for Man Accused of Threatening Elementary School
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF) – Police in the mid-cities are looking for a man accused of threatening a local elementary school. According to Euless Police, a warrant is issued for 34-year-old Jerrekus Pendleton for felony Terroristic Threat. He’s said to have made a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary. Euless Detectives...
klif.com
Plano Man Sentenced to Life without Parole for Capital Murder at Shops of Legacy
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Wednesday that 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Jacobs, of Plano, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder. “An innocent man was out enjoying dinner with a friend when his life was taken by...
Comments / 0