MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 12 year old Jada Welch and 7 month old Tristan Welch. Suspects in the abduction are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. There is no exact vehicle information but they are believed to be in a black SUV.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO