Fort Worth, TX

Remains Found in Collin County Identified as Missing Dallas Women

North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Police have identified remains found in Collin County as that of Mercedes Clements, a Dallas woman reported missing in 2020. Police found the skeletal remains back in February near Lavon Lake and Morning Dove Lane. Mecedes Clements’ remain were identified thought dental records by the Collin County medical examiners’ office.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Amber Alert Issued by Midlothian Police Department

MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 12 year old Jada Welch and 7 month old Tristan Welch. Suspects in the abduction are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. There is no exact vehicle information but they are believed to be in a black SUV.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Allen Brewery Owner Convicted on Multiple Counts in Fraud Case Linked to Murder

ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A federal jury on Wednesday convicted the owner of an Allen Brewery of multiple federal violations related to a ponzi scheme and a murder. Prosecutors said 50-year-old Keith Ashley, a former Allen nurse turned brewer and financial advisor, bilked clients of over $1 million starting in 2016.
ALLEN, TX
Euless Police Looking for Man Accused of Threatening Elementary School

EULESS (WBAP/KLIF) – Police in the mid-cities are looking for a man accused of threatening a local elementary school. According to Euless Police, a warrant is issued for 34-year-old Jerrekus Pendleton for felony Terroristic Threat. He’s said to have made a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary. Euless Detectives...
EULESS, TX

