Iconic Purdue Boilermakers fan site moving to On3

The most iconic Purdue Boilermakers fan site is moving to the On3 network on Nov. 1, 2022.

The Purdue Boilermakers are one of the largest and most influential fanbases in college sports, and the leadership at On3 is pleased to welcome the definitive source in the market and one of the largest fan sites in the industry.

Led by an experienced and talented team of Purdue sports and recruiting insiders, fans will have unparalleled access to breaking news, inside scoop, analysis and unlimited access to the largest Boilermakers message board community on the internet.

With almost 30 years building and managing college sports media companies, On3’s leadership is committed to building the premium college sports and recruiting destination.

On3 is composed of three primary divisions: stellar national college football coverage led by Ivan Maisel, football recruiting coverage led by Chad Simmons, Jeremy Crabtree and Sam Spiegelman; iconic fan publications that cover individual teams; and a recruiting and player database, rich with features that never have been seen before.

Partnered with the de facto brand in the market, this new offering will deliver all Boilermakers fans the ultimate product with significant enhancements to what’s currently available to Purdue fans.

Experienced and talented staff of Purdue insiders

Largest Boilermakers message board community

Purdue team and recruiting news feed (powered by On3 National Writers)

The most comprehensive player database in the industry

Enhanced user experience with minimum ads per page, no slideshows and no video player in articles unless the video is about the actual article

Super-fast mobile experience and stable site

Cancel or pause your subscription online instantly

More information: Purdue Fan Site Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)