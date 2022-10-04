ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Mario Cristobal reveals biggest issue from Middle Tennessee loss

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFIMo_0iLfEC5N00
Eric Espada / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

In his first season at Miami, things looked promising for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Then, they lost to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State. That second loss, in particular, has been difficult for Miami fans to understand and stomach. However, for Cristobal, there is a lesson that the team can take away from that loss.

While speaking to the media, Mario Cristobal was asked if there was a common thread that led to issues against Middle Tennessee State on the defensive side of the ball.

“Well, there were four plays that result in about 315+ yards,” Mario Cristobal said. “Explosive plays hurt us.”

“Now, offensively, we put our defense in situations that weren’t great and we did do a pretty good job, but explosive plays are typically the result of an offense making a big play or a bust on defense. Right, so you saw, you know, things I don’t know if things have to be rehashed in terms of alright, whether a guy got beat, whether we didn’t communicate well enough. I mean, same stuff. It hasn’t changed in two weeks in terms of what actually happened.”

Mario Cristobal the pointed out that knowing these problems isn’t enough. They need to be addressed in practice too. Otherwise, Miami will only continue to make those mistakes.

“More importantly is what have we done going forward to address that and again assessing it and attacking it with practice, with a plan, a form of communication, technique work, scheme work, ways to help our guys be in situations where they can be successful has been the answer in the approach for us,” Mario Cristobal said.

Miami’s next game is going to come against North Carolina on October 8th.

Miami is prepping for North Carolina’s passing attack

Miami is going to need to figure out how to stop big plays quickly. Next up for the Hurricanes is the North Carolina Tar Heels. With Drake Maye, North Carolina has an explosive offensive attack that could take advantage of Miami’s defense.

“[Drake Maye] gets the ball out quick. He extends drives not only with his arm. He sees the field very well. Tall guy gets the ball out on time, gets it out before time. So the pass rush doesn’t affect him much. But he knows where to go with the ball. And if protection breaks down, he’s extended plays,” Mario Cristobal said.

“Made some unbelievable throws and he’s also done a great job with his legs, you know. They’ve run quarterback draw so many different ways. And he’s a long, athletic body and he throws his body around. You saw him over there close to the goal line, going up and, you know, just about doing everything possible to move the sticks. So an excellent football player and one that we have to be at our best to defend.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Radio Ink

New Voices On The Zone Nashville

There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
WSMV

Savannah Bananas coming to First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to First Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. Individual tickets will go on sale in early April at https://thesavannahbananas.com. Group tickets for the June 2 game are...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee State#American Football#College Football#Texas A M
wilsonpost.com

Halloween Hollow will haunt your dreams

Why do people pay good money to be scared out of their pants as All-Hallow’s Eve creeps closer and closer?. Erica McElroy, one of the co-progenitors of Halloween Hollow, Middle Tennessee’s newest scare factory, can enlighten you on this dark query, after all, she and partner Carroll Moore are betting their fear farm on it.
HALLOWEEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro

Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy