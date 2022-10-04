ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Top '24 point guard prospect Daquan Davis takes in Penn State unofficial visit

By Nate Bauer
 3 days ago
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions hosted On3 Consensus No. 124-ranked Daquan Davis this past weekend. (Getty Images)

Penn State men's basketball played host to Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis for an unofficial visit on Saturday.

