Top '24 point guard prospect Daquan Davis takes in Penn State unofficial visit

A Virginia-based cable television, internet and phone provider is looking to bring its “fiber to the home” service to the Centre Region. Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) has initiated cable franchise agreement negotiations with State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships. The borough and Ferguson Township engaged Cohen Law Group to negotiate the franchise agreement, which is required by federal law, earlier this year and the other townships have taken steps in recent weeks to do the same. Shentel has offered to pay the attorney fees.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO