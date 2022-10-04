ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes 'anxious' to have star tailback TreVeyon Henderson back on field

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gP29_0iLfCi4500
Ohio State expects TreVeyon Henderson back this week. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was able to run the ball with ease against Rutgers without star running back TreVeyon Henderson.

But the Buckeyes won’t have to do that much longer. Ohio State coach Ryan Day believes his team has a good chance to have the former five-star prospect and current superstar Henderson back on the field this week. Henderson was a late addition to the status report and did not appear in the 49-10 win over Rutgers.

In Henderson’s place, Buckeyes tailback Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five rushing touchdowns — tying a school record for most in a game at Ohio State.

When asked whether Henderson should return this week, Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave an emphatic ‘yes’ without hesitation.

But he also made sure to slide in the fact that the program won’t rush any player back — and they’ll defer to the medical staff to make the ultimate decisions.

“I think at the end of the day, we leave all of that stuff up to the medical staff to make those decisions,” Day said. “Certainly we’re anxious to get Tre back.”

Henderson has 318 yards on 50 carries so far this fall, reaching the end zone three times in four games for the Buckeyes. But he has been splitting carries with Williams. The duo forms one of the best one-two running back tandems in the country.

That duo is expected to be back together on Saturday at Michigan State. Day and the Buckeyes might just have TreVeyon Henderson back on the field in East Lansing for the first road trip of the year.

Counting down

Buckeyes at Michigan State: 4 days away

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 54 days away

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Instagram
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 killed in shooting near east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street around 6:20 p.m. Officers found both people, only identified as males, shot outside on the street. They were pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy