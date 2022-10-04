Buckeyes 'anxious' to have star tailback TreVeyon Henderson back on field

Ohio State expects TreVeyon Henderson back this week. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was able to run the ball with ease against Rutgers without star running back TreVeyon Henderson.

But the Buckeyes won’t have to do that much longer. Ohio State coach Ryan Day believes his team has a good chance to have the former five-star prospect and current superstar Henderson back on the field this week. Henderson was a late addition to the status report and did not appear in the 49-10 win over Rutgers.

In Henderson’s place, Buckeyes tailback Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five rushing touchdowns — tying a school record for most in a game at Ohio State.

When asked whether Henderson should return this week, Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave an emphatic ‘yes’ without hesitation.

But he also made sure to slide in the fact that the program won’t rush any player back — and they’ll defer to the medical staff to make the ultimate decisions.

“I think at the end of the day, we leave all of that stuff up to the medical staff to make those decisions,” Day said. “Certainly we’re anxious to get Tre back.”

Henderson has 318 yards on 50 carries so far this fall, reaching the end zone three times in four games for the Buckeyes. But he has been splitting carries with Williams. The duo forms one of the best one-two running back tandems in the country.

That duo is expected to be back together on Saturday at Michigan State. Day and the Buckeyes might just have TreVeyon Henderson back on the field in East Lansing for the first road trip of the year.

Counting down

Buckeyes at Michigan State: 4 days away

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 54 days away

