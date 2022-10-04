Read full article on original website
Police: Jersey City fugitive arrested after applying for sheriff's office job
Police arrested a Jersey City fugitive after she made herself easy to find.
NYPD: Arrest made in fatal Morris Height subway stabbing
Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Saquan Lemons with the murder of 38-year-old Charles Moore.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Police: 3 wanted for robbing Manhasset Fendi store
Police are searching for three suspects they say robbed a Fendi store in Manhasset.
Police: Teen arrested for fire that damaged NICE buses in Seaford
The incident happened in Cedar Creek Park in August.
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of North Bellmore woman
Police say a man was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman in North Bellmore.
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
Bridgeport officials: Fire damages multi-family home; cause under investigation
Bridgeport officials are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment house.
Police: 2 pedestrians hurt in Central Islip hit-and-run
According to police, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hawthorne and Suffolk avenues.
Homicide Squad: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 42-year-old woman in North Bellmore
The Nassau County Homicide Squad says an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a woman inside her North Bellmore home.
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
Owners of Spring Valley apartment complex where residents were trapped in fire will pay $25k fine
The owners of a Spring Valley apartment complex where residents were trapped during a March fire have been ordered to pay a hefty fine.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
Police: 2 seventh-graders charged after AirDrop threat during middle school dance
Two seventh grade students were charged with a felony after a threat was sent out during a dance at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
