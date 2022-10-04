Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy. His service to the people of Waldo County for the last 28 years in law enforcement has been excellent and I can’t think of anyone more qualified or capable to lead the Sheriff’s Department. His professional credentials are impressive and he has a complete understanding of all components of the Department operations having worked in them all. He is totally committed to a safe community and he knows just how to accomplish that.
WGME
Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home
BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
WMTW
Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
WGME
Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
WMTW
Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust
An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Bucksport drug bust
BUCKSPORT– Two people are facing charges after an early morning search of a home in Bucksport. Police say during the search of the home on Route 15 on Wednesday, October 5th they found more than a hundred grams of crystal methamphetamine, almost 90 grams of suspected heroin, 2 handguns and more than $2,300 dollars.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
penbaypilot.com
Stewardship Education Alliance and Schooner Appledore sail together
Barbara Kent Lawrence, of the Stewardship Education Alliance, provided a summary of a recent S.E.A. cruise aboard the Schooner Appledore. Friends of S.E.A. enjoyed a splendid sunset cruise aboard Schooner Appledore celebrating the S.E.A. mission: increase community awareness of ways to be better stewards of our local watersheds. And - they had a lot of fun! Schooner Appledore provided the trip as well as drinks, and 16 Bayview, Blaze Brewing Company, the Camden Deli, French & Brawn, Laugh Loud Smile Big cupcake company, and The Red Barn donated delicious food. Schooner Appledore also gave 6 baskets of prizes each including 2 tickets for another cruise and Appdelore great! Even a gentle sunset contributed.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department: ‘There is no excuse for domestic abuse’
In recognition of Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month, Rockland Police Department offered the following thoughts on its Facebook page:. October is Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. This is a time to bring attention to the sad reality that Domestic Violence is more prevalent, more harmful and more deadly than most want to believe. Year to date, Rockland Police have responded to over 100 calls for service related to domestic violence. This is approximately 10% increase from the same time last year.
wgan.com
Couple found dead in Orrington home
Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 26-30. Camden. Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine O’Hara to Lorraine O’Hara, Lorraine O’Hara Revocable Trust, Rupert Scofield, and Rupert Scofield Revocable Trust. Gerald A. Bailey and Gale Bailey to Bailey...
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Steven MacDonald
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Steven MacDonald responds:
WGME
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
penbaypilot.com
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
penbaypilot.com
Valli Geiger is experienced, intelligent representative who sees world through lens of a compassionate nurse
What does a nurse bring to an elected position in the State legislature?. A nurse wants to take care of us, listens to our struggles, offers solutions and can connect us to important resources and individuals to keep our lives healthy. My neighbor Valli Geiger is a nurse and is running for another term as a State representative.
WMTW
Maine woman diagnosed with desmoid tumor raising awareness, money for research
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston woman is taking a grim diagnosis and trying to help others. Doctors don’t know much time she has, but she’s using every day she has to make a difference. Two years ago, when she was only 32, Stephanie Clark was told she...
