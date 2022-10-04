Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Play 'Huge Role' amid Jae Crowder Trade Buzz
The Miami Heat have high hopes for Victor Oladipo after re-signing the guard this offseason. "The Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Though Miami reportedly is also interested in adding veteran Jae Crowder, Oladipo cannot be part of any trade until Jan. 15 after signing a new deal in July. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are also ineligible to be traded until midseason, limiting potential options for a Crowder deal.
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday. "The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.
Bleacher Report
1 Player Every NBA Team Should Trade This Season
The 2022 NBA offseason delivered a few internet-breaking blockbusters and a few near-swaps that could have reshaped the hoops landscape. Guess what, though? The oncoming arrival of the 2022-23 campaign doesn't have to signal an end to all of the roster-reshuffling fun. Before teams go back on the hunt for...
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Praised as 'League-Altering Talent' After Showcase, NBA Exec Says
The hype continues to build around 18-year-old French sensation Victor Wembanyama after a pair of standout performances in exhibition games against G League Ignite this week. "He's not a franchise-altering talent. He's a league-altering talent," an unnamed NBA executive told Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The 7'4'' center finished the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors Investigating Leak of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
The Golden State Warriors are pursuing "every legal course of action" to identify how a video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole surfaced online, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. TMZ uploaded video of the fight Friday. In the clip, Green approaches Poole along the baseline during...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Calls Celtics' NBA Finals Loss to Warriors a 'Learning Experience'
Jayson Tatum is determined to not make his first NBA Finals experience his last. “It was just a learning experience, learning a lesson,” Tatum told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “Maybe do some things differently next time if you get to that point. Obviously, it's tough to learn a lesson that way, but it is what it is …
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant: NBA is 'Really in Trouble' When Victor Wembanyama Gets Drafted
Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French prodigy, continues to receive high praise from some of the NBA's biggest stars following his showcase games in the United States this week. Speaking to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets' preseason contest Thursday, Kevin Durant was asked to share his thoughts about Wembanyama. "The league...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Steph Curry 'Messed Up the Game in a Good Way'
Bradley Beal believes Stephen Curry has changed basketball for the better. "He messed up the game in a good way," Beal said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (22:30). Beal added that Curry might have hurt the youth game because kids only want to shoot threes, but it's made a positive impact at the NBA level.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama a 'Generational Talent'; 'More Like an Alien'
Add LeBron James to the list of people who were impressed by Victor Wembanyama's performance in the wake of Tuesday's exhibition game between the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and NBA G League Ignite. Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, James called...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Criticism Around $251M Contract 'Comes with the Territory'
Bradley Beal says he's not worried about whatever criticism may come in the aftermath of his signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this summer. "It comes with the territory," Beal said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (15:27 mark). "Everybody's gonna have an opinion. If I go 0-for-10 in a game, somebody will be like, 'Oh, look what they did.' It's gonna happen. I can't pay attention to that at all."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Bradley Beal: Russell Westbrook Unfairly Scapegoated with Lakers; 'Amazing Teammate'
Russell Westbrook's first season with the Los Angeles Lakers went about as poorly as could be expected. But his former teammate with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal, appeared on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast Thursday and offered his take on what it was like playing with Westbrook (36:40 mark):
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder
Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition. Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A.: 'Trust Me' Draymond Green Not Opposed to Joining LeBron James, Lakers
After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a scuffle in practice on Wednesday, many are speculating about his future with the team. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown that Green, who can opt out after this season and become a free agent, wouldn't be opposed to joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing alongside star forward LeBron James.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Jeremy Lin Doesn't 'Actually Know' If Carmelo Anthony Tension Led to Knicks Exit
Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin declined to "feed the speculation train" regarding whether Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was jealous of his rapid rise and helped play a role in his exit from the Big Apple. Speaking with the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, Lin acknowledged "that's the theory" and...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons: 'I've Got to Take Responsibility' for Turnovers After Loss to Heat
Ben Simmons had a rough outing in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-80 preseason loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night with six turnovers in 25 minutes. Speaking to reporters after the game, Simmons credited Miami's defensive foundation but pointed out he needs to be better. "They have a great foundation...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bucks' Khris Middleton Not Expected to Miss Much Time amid Injury Recovery
Milwaukee Bucks veteran Khris Middleton is not expected to miss much time amid his recovery from wrist surgery, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. The 31-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist in July. Middleton also missed the final 10 games of Milwaukee's playoff run last...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:
Comments / 0