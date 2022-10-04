Bradley Beal says he's not worried about whatever criticism may come in the aftermath of his signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this summer. "It comes with the territory," Beal said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (15:27 mark). "Everybody's gonna have an opinion. If I go 0-for-10 in a game, somebody will be like, 'Oh, look what they did.' It's gonna happen. I can't pay attention to that at all."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO