ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Play 'Huge Role' amid Jae Crowder Trade Buzz

The Miami Heat have high hopes for Victor Oladipo after re-signing the guard this offseason. "The Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Though Miami reportedly is also interested in adding veteran Jae Crowder, Oladipo cannot be part of any trade until Jan. 15 after signing a new deal in July. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are also ineligible to be traded until midseason, limiting potential options for a Crowder deal.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday. "The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

1 Player Every NBA Team Should Trade This Season

The 2022 NBA offseason delivered a few internet-breaking blockbusters and a few near-swaps that could have reshaped the hoops landscape. Guess what, though? The oncoming arrival of the 2022-23 campaign doesn't have to signal an end to all of the roster-reshuffling fun. Before teams go back on the hunt for...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Praised as 'League-Altering Talent' After Showcase, NBA Exec Says

The hype continues to build around 18-year-old French sensation Victor Wembanyama after a pair of standout performances in exhibition games against G League Ignite this week. "He's not a franchise-altering talent. He's a league-altering talent," an unnamed NBA executive told Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The 7'4'' center finished the...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum Calls Celtics' NBA Finals Loss to Warriors a 'Learning Experience'

Jayson Tatum is determined to not make his first NBA Finals experience his last. “It was just a learning experience, learning a lesson,” Tatum told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “Maybe do some things differently next time if you get to that point. Obviously, it's tough to learn a lesson that way, but it is what it is …
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant: NBA is 'Really in Trouble' When Victor Wembanyama Gets Drafted

Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French prodigy, continues to receive high praise from some of the NBA's biggest stars following his showcase games in the United States this week. Speaking to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets' preseason contest Thursday, Kevin Durant was asked to share his thoughts about Wembanyama. "The league...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Darvin Ham
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Steph Curry 'Messed Up the Game in a Good Way'

Bradley Beal believes Stephen Curry has changed basketball for the better. "He messed up the game in a good way," Beal said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (22:30). Beal added that Curry might have hurt the youth game because kids only want to shoot threes, but it's made a positive impact at the NBA level.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure

Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Criticism Around $251M Contract 'Comes with the Territory'

Bradley Beal says he's not worried about whatever criticism may come in the aftermath of his signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this summer. "It comes with the territory," Beal said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (15:27 mark). "Everybody's gonna have an opinion. If I go 0-for-10 in a game, somebody will be like, 'Oh, look what they did.' It's gonna happen. I can't pay attention to that at all."
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba App Gm#Nba Com#Best Motivator Of People#Kerr Best Defense
Bleacher Report

DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder

Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition. Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Stephen A.: 'Trust Me' Draymond Green Not Opposed to Joining LeBron James, Lakers

After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a scuffle in practice on Wednesday, many are speculating about his future with the team. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown that Green, who can opt out after this season and become a free agent, wouldn't be opposed to joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing alongside star forward LeBron James.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Bleacher Report

Jeremy Lin Doesn't 'Actually Know' If Carmelo Anthony Tension Led to Knicks Exit

Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin declined to "feed the speculation train" regarding whether Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was jealous of his rapid rise and helped play a role in his exit from the Big Apple. Speaking with the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, Lin acknowledged "that's the theory" and...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy