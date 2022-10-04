Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
camaspostrecord.com
Longtime Washougal Motocross Park owner to be honored posthumously
Longtime Washougal Motocross Park owner Ralph Huffman will be posthumously inducted into the Washington State Motorcycle Hall of Fame (WSMHOF) this week. The WSMHOF will hold a ceremony on Friday, Oct 8, at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington, welcoming five new members, including Hoffman, to its ranks. “It’s just really...
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple
On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
psuvanguard.com
Cars or people?
With the installation of the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge, I have to ask if perhaps some of Portland’s more pressing issues could have been addressed with the tax money spent on it?. For context, the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge allows for an easy crossing from the Lloyd Center to Eastside Portland....
IN THIS ARTICLE
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
psuvanguard.com
Oregon cigar industry reacts to a changing market
Cigars and United States culture have a long and entwined history, and the state of Oregon is no exception. Oregon’s oldest continually operating cigar shop, Rich’s Cigar Store, opened in downtown Portland in 1894—just 35 years after Oregon was admitted as the 33rd state in 1859. Cigars...
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
kptv.com
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
Good News Network
Lumber Company Grows Trees That Smile With Massive Grin for Oregon Drivers
Every autumn in Oregon, motorists traveling down the route 18 receive a “beaming” smile from the hills above the roadway. That’s because years ago, Hampton Lumber company logged the trees on that hill, and decided to replant early-changing larch in the shape of a smiley face. Surrounded...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
opb.org
Portland employee served as juror in high profile civil lawsuit against the city
A juror in a civil lawsuit against the city of Portland over police use of force failed to disclose during jury selection that he works for the city. The revelation opens up the possibility of a new trial. Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor told OPB his office learned the juror...
Comments / 0