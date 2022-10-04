ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Longtime Washougal Motocross Park owner to be honored posthumously

Longtime Washougal Motocross Park owner Ralph Huffman will be posthumously inducted into the Washington State Motorcycle Hall of Fame (WSMHOF) this week. The WSMHOF will hold a ceremony on Friday, Oct 8, at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington, welcoming five new members, including Hoffman, to its ranks. “It’s just really...
WASHOUGAL, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week

The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Cars or people?

With the installation of the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge, I have to ask if perhaps some of Portland’s more pressing issues could have been addressed with the tax money spent on it?. For context, the Blumenauer Bicycle Bridge allows for an easy crossing from the Lloyd Center to Eastside Portland....
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Oregon cigar industry reacts to a changing market

Cigars and United States culture have a long and entwined history, and the state of Oregon is no exception. Oregon’s oldest continually operating cigar shop, Rich’s Cigar Store, opened in downtown Portland in 1894—just 35 years after Oregon was admitted as the 33rd state in 1859. Cigars...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR

