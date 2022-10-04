Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ
If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trentonnj.org
Trenton’s Downtown to Get $500,000 Makeover
TRENTON, NJ – Kicking off First Friday, Trenton’s downtown monthly celebration, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that the South Warren Street business district would be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who fatally struck pedestrian was driving with suspended license, officials say
The driver of a vehicle that hit a Trenton man on Route 129 in the city Sunday evening has a driver’s license from South Carolina that is currently suspended, authorities said Thursday. Andrew Miller, 54, of Columbia, South Carolina, struck Shawn Kemp, 41, shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said.
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Jersey Pair Charged With Illegal Handgun Possession
Two men from Burlington County were arrested and charged with illegally possessing handguns, authorities said. Brandon T. Russell, 20, was charged with weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs. Zhamar Duncan, 21,...
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
20-year-old man arrested for fatal Sept. 17 shooting in Plainfield, NJ
PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident. The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded...
$10,000 reward for info in fatal shooting of NJ teen basketball star
EAST ORANGE — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old minutes after he left school on Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program has put up $10,000 to find who fired multiple shots at...
NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office
A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Man admits to trafficking 100 kilos of cocaine to NJ, PA, from Puerto Rico through USPS
A Philadelphia man admitted to trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia by shipping the drugs through the postal service, prosecutors announced Thursday.
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
Comments / 0