Trenton, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: 'Our schools will not be a battleground'

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
City
Robbinsville, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Robbinsville, NJ
Crime & Safety
trentonnj.org

Trenton's Downtown to Get $500,000 Makeover

TRENTON, NJ – Kicking off First Friday, Trenton’s downtown monthly celebration, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that the South Warren Street business district would be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#New Jersey State Prison#Trenton Ems#Captial Health Paramedics#Trentonian#Robbinsvi
NJ.com

Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say

A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Charged With Illegal Handgun Possession

Two men from Burlington County were arrested and charged with illegally possessing handguns, authorities said. Brandon T. Russell, 20, was charged with weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs. Zhamar Duncan, 21,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

