Redmond, WA

Chronicle

WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5

The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
TACOMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
kpq.com

Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley

The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
WENATCHEE, WA
mansontribune.com

Douglas County Burn Ban Extended to October 15, 2022

On the afternoon of September 30, 2022 the Douglas County Commissioners received a request from Deputy Chief Blanchard, Fire Marshall for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, to extend the Douglas County burn ban until October 15th, 2022. The cited concerns include the current fire weather condition and recommendations from the Regional Fire Defense Board.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70

The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Chronicle

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner

A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
ROY, WA
ncwlife.com

Air quality in Wenatchee got even worse this afternoon

The air quality reading in Wenatchee deteriorated rapidly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, pushing the city's air quality from unhealthy at 11 a.m. to very unhealthy at noon, then to the hazardous 1 p.m. Department of Ecology readings at the 5th Street monitoring station had Wenatchee at 345...
WENATCHEE, WA

