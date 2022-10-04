Read full article on original website
Humane remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
Chronicle
WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5
The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
kpq.com
Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley
The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
mansontribune.com
Douglas County Burn Ban Extended to October 15, 2022
On the afternoon of September 30, 2022 the Douglas County Commissioners received a request from Deputy Chief Blanchard, Fire Marshall for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, to extend the Douglas County burn ban until October 15th, 2022. The cited concerns include the current fire weather condition and recommendations from the Regional Fire Defense Board.
kpq.com
Federal Way Man Accused of Stealing Wenatchee Trailer Tried in Chelan County
A Federal Way man has been asked to appear in Chelan County Superior Court for stealing a Wenatchee trailer back in May. On Oct. 4, 45-year-old Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk was charged with first-degree theft and accused of stealing a trailer from Wenatchee. On May 29, 2022, Kvashuk allegedly stole a...
2 minutes or less: Local firefighter faces off against Domino’s worker
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After visiting a Domino’s store this week, firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue learned they have something in common with the chain’s pizza makers: they both have a “two minute or under standard.”. Domino’s pizza makers have to make a pizza...
myeverettnews.com
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month
A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
Man airlifted with burns covering 80% of his body after propane explosion at Olympia marina
An explosion at an Olympia marina Sunday afternoon damaged several boats and sent one person to the hospital. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion after the victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. Sunday that...
q13fox.com
HEADS UP: I-5, I-90 to face traffic snags this weekend with ongoing repair work
SEATTLE - If you have plans that will take you down I-5 or I-90 this weekend, you might want to plan ahead. Starting Friday and lasting through the weekend, several closures are coming to Seattle’s major thoroughfares due to special events and scheduled projects. Friday–Monday: Eastbound and westbound I-90...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70
The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
Chronicle
Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner
A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
Suspect in case involving woman's remains found on UW campus charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee got even worse this afternoon
The air quality reading in Wenatchee deteriorated rapidly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, pushing the city's air quality from unhealthy at 11 a.m. to very unhealthy at noon, then to the hazardous 1 p.m. Department of Ecology readings at the 5th Street monitoring station had Wenatchee at 345...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
