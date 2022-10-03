ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

B106

Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month

Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir

Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Is Killeen, Texas Heading For a Pumpkin Shortage This Fall?

The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas

As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
TROY, TX
B106

Funerals For Five McGregor, Texas Shooting Victims Announced

A shooting in McGregor, Texas last week left five dead, with the gunman currently in the hospital suffering from injuries after getting into a shootout with law enforcement. Both the victims names and plans for their memorials for those wishing to say goodbye have now been released. Summary Of Events.
MCGREGOR, TX
B106

Police in Killeen, Texas Looking For Driver in Sunday Hit And Run

Police in Killeen, Texas are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night. According to police, the fatal collision happened in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police were dispatched to the scene around 9:19 PM, where they found a man lying unresponsive in the road. Unfortunately, the man was beyond help, and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke declared him dead at 10:22 PM. Police did not release the man's identity.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
B106

Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened

WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
WACO, TX
B106

Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid

As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher

A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
B106

These Fall Insects are Coming to a Garden Near You, Killeen, Texas

There is no shortage of creep crawly bugs in Killeen, Texas, but with fall slowly setting in, there's a new host of insects that are ready to invade your garden. I'm currently in a fight with the ants that decided to invade my yard. Every time I dump the killer powder on them, they move their pile to a different section of the yard. Now I have to battle the fall season bugs too?
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction

BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
BELTON, TX
B106

Police: 5 Dead After Shooting in McGregor, Texas

Five people are dead and a gunman is hospitalized after a shooting in McGregor, Texas. According to sources who spoke with our news partners at KWTX, gunfire was initially reported around 8:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the the 900 block of Monroe. Police say their preliminary investigation confirms...
MCGREGOR, TX
B106

B106

