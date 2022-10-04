Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green In Hot Water After Practice Altercation
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t kicked off yet, but the Warriors are already off to a rocky start. Golden State is reportedly considering internal discipline for Draymond Green after an altercation with Jordan Poole during Wednesday practice, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson.
Kendrick Perkins Rips Draymond Green For ‘Sucka Move’ After Fight Video Leaks
Kendrick Perkins shared a message for Draymond Green on Friday after TMZ Sports released a video of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice earlier this week. Green apologized to Poole and the Warriors on Thursday, one day after the incident, but the footage was jarring,...
Jake Paul Extends Huge Offer To Draymond Green After Fight Video Leaks
Jake Paul took notice of Draymond Green’s knockout power in a video that surfaced Friday of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice altercation. In fact, Paul was so enamored with Green’s fighting potential that the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer extended a lucrative offer via...
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Sent Down Marc McLaughlin
Marc McLaughlin certainly made it tough on the Boston Bruins during the preseason as he fought valiantly for a spot on the team’s fourth line. But ultimately, first-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Boston brass made the difficult decision of sending the forward down, along with a couple key prospects, to Providence on Thursday.
NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Aggressively Investigating’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video
The Golden State Warriors aren’t messing around with the video showing Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. TMZ Sports revealed the jaw-dropping video Friday, sending social media into a frenzy and raising questions about how the outlet obtained the footage. The incident, in which Green coldcocked Poole after being shoved, occurred Wednesday during a practice closed to the media.
Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes: 'Expect a Race to the Bottom'
Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama wowed scouts and executives this week in Las Vegas, posting back-to-back 30-plus point games and demonstrating the type of skills rarely before, if ever witnessed from a player of his height (7’3″). Wembanyama’s unique abilities have drawn considerable praise, with Los Angeles Lakers...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Involved in Physical Altercation
The Golden State Warriors’ quest to repeat as NBA champions is not off to the rosiest of starts. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during Wednesday’s practice, with the former potentially facing disciplinary action by the team.
LeBron James Makes Plea To NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
LeBron James wants to own an NBA team, and he isn’t being shy about it. James, who became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire this past summer, has made it very clear that he would like to become an owner some day. The 20-year veteran first revealed his goal in June, on an episode of his YouTube show “The Shop,” stating he wanted to be the owner when Las Vegas inevitably gets its own NBA franchise. On Wednesday, after playing a preseason game in the Sin City, he laid it on thick.
What Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Said About Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics continued their preseason play on Friday with a second meeting against the Charlotte Hornets and ex-point guard Kemba Walker made an appearance, sitting courtside during the action. Walker, who spent two seasons with the Celtics (2019-2021) after initially agreeing to a four-year max contract worth $141 million,...
Blake Griffin Praises ‘Off The Charts’ Intensity, Maturity From Celtics
Newly signed Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin had nothing but kind words to say following the second-to-last preseason contest, a 112-103 victory, against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Griffin, who made his preseason debut in the game, scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds, and totaled two assists in 16 minutes...
Taylor Hall ‘Pushing It’ With Injury; Bruins Hopeful For Return Soon
Taylor Hall is doing everything he can to get back into game action for the Bruins. The forward was injured during Boston’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Head coach Jim Montgomery initially was optimistic that he’d miss “a day or two” of practice before returning, but then revealed Hall’s injury was “more significant” than the Bruins originally thought.
Is Sam Hauser On Verge Of Securing Key Role For Celtics?
In the modern NBA, you can never have enough bench scorers, and the Boston Celtics look like they’ve found a viable one to add to their rotation. Sam Hauser, entering his second season with the Celtics, has come on strong in the open to Boston’s preseason slate. Through two games, the 24-year-old is plus-14 and has 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 45 minutes off the bench. Those numbers are commendable, but what has made his performances so impressive is the fact that he’s 9-of-13 from 3-point range.
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens Up During Boston, MFA Panel
Boston Celtics young star Jaylen Brown partook in a panel discussion on Friday, challenging the preconceived notions regarding Boston while challenging those who reside within the city to strive for betterment — and shining a light on those issues which the 25-year-old believes tend to get neglected. Alongside Christa...
Blue Jays OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Absent from Wild Card Roster
Set to host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round, the Toronto Blue Jays will not have the services of one of their best hitters. According to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is not on the Jays’ Wild Card roster as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain. The injury has forced Gurriel to miss the past month’s worth of action. While the 28-year-old is making good progress, Toronto will ultimately hold Gurriel out with the hopes he can return for the start of the ALDS, assuming the Jays make it that far.
Tom Brady Believes There’s Plenty Of ‘Bad Football’ Around NFL
With over 20 years of experience in the NFL, Tom Brady has seen pretty much everything the league has to offer. But right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn’t impressed by the play on the field this season around the league. Not even a little bit. Brady scoffed...
Celtics Offseason Addition Drawing Big Money On 2023 NBA Award
Despite an offseason full of ups and downs, the Boston Celtics are still among the favorites to take home some end-of-season awards. Both as a team, and individually. The Celtics are riding a hot preseason start and enter the 2022-23 regular season among the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at season’s end. Though it came up short a season ago, Boston has mad a few offseason moves to keep itself locked at the top of every preseason favorites list in the Eastern Conference. Among those moves was a trade for Malcolm Brogdon, which has yielded a positive reception among the NBA betting community.
Mariners Vs. Blue Jays Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 1 Online
The Seattle Mariners’ first playoff run in two decades begins Friday when they travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series at Rogers Centre. The Mariners hadn’t made the playoffs since 2001 — when they won an...
Patriots Reveal Field Design For Throwback Game Vs. Lions
The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium will look a bit different when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. With the Patriots set to wear their old-school, red uniforms with white helmets for the contest, the field now also has a throwback feel to it as well.
Safety Landon Collins Returning to Giants
Free agent safety Landon Collins is back in the Big Apple. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Collins is finalizing a contract to return to the New York Giants. Per Raanan, “Collins is being signed to the team’s practice squad to start, with the expectation that he could be used in various roles in coordinator Don Martindale’s aggressive defense.”
