LeBron James wants to own an NBA team, and he isn’t being shy about it. James, who became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire this past summer, has made it very clear that he would like to become an owner some day. The 20-year veteran first revealed his goal in June, on an episode of his YouTube show “The Shop,” stating he wanted to be the owner when Las Vegas inevitably gets its own NBA franchise. On Wednesday, after playing a preseason game in the Sin City, he laid it on thick.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO