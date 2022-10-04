Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil companies. Newsom said Friday the session would begin Dec. 5. He accused oil companies of price gouging. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.39 on Friday, according to AAA. That's $2.58 higher than the national average. Western States Petroleum Association Vice President Kevin Slagle said state lawmakers should examine decades of California's energy policy and what it means to the economy. Newsom said he wants money from the new tax to be returned to taxpayers.
wcn247.com
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema drove all the way from New Jersey to Florida's Gulf Coast to see if his vacation home on Fort Myers Beach survived Hurricane Ian. But after four days, he's still waiting for permission to cross the bridge to Estero Island. His wait is a reminder that the death toll from the storm, already at 101, could still grow. Fort Myers Beach officials have said allowing more people onto the island would hinder their efforts to search for those injured and killed in the storm. Florida has recorded 92 storm-related deaths so far. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.
wcn247.com
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn't comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
wcn247.com
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand Rapids vacuum shop where Adam Fox was living. Fox was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war. Joe Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were members of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They're charged with providing material support to Fox and others, though they’re not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
11 turkey farm workers in Pa. charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania...
wcn247.com
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family on suspicion that he helped him destroy evidence. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jesus Salgado's brother, Alberto Salgado, was arrested late Thursday on criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence. Officials say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them. Authorities say Jesus Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found Wednesday. Authorities say Jesus Salgado also tried to kill himself. He was released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.
Comments / 0