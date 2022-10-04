The ranks of the Lightweight elite is due for a shake up. Charles Oliveira stunned the division to rise to champion, and current top contender Islam Makhachev is also a relatively new face to the title mix. However, there are a lot of very established names looking to make one last run at 155-pounds. Men like Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have been around for a long time, and they mostly seem intent on fighting fellow top-ranked Lightweights from their own generation.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO