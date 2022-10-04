ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMAmania.com

UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMAmania.com

Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (October)...

For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Next fight (Grasso v Araujo) Joben chooses the favourite. Will lock that in prior to the...
Aspen Ladd
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Justin Gaethje wants ‘fair competition,’ Rafael Fiziev answers the call

The ranks of the Lightweight elite is due for a shake up. Charles Oliveira stunned the division to rise to champion, and current top contender Islam Makhachev is also a relatively new face to the title mix. However, there are a lot of very established names looking to make one last run at 155-pounds. Men like Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have been around for a long time, and they mostly seem intent on fighting fellow top-ranked Lightweights from their own generation.
MMAmania.com

Justin Gaethje: Kamaru Usman ‘in a great spot’ after tough knockout loss — ‘There’s no giving him advice’

Coming back from tough losses is nothing new for Justin Gaethje. Gaethje was in attendance at UFC 278 this past Summer (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support his good friend and teammate, Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately for the talented duo of Trevor Whittman disciples, Usman left the arena without his UFC Welterweight title.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling: ‘Yes and no’ Sean O’Malley deserves title shot with Petr Yan win at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley is getting about as big of a leap up in competition as a fighter could ask for. UFC 280 is set to be a loaded night of action on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Amongst the crop of action will be two pivotal match ups in the Bantamweight division. Before the title is contested between division champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, rising star, O’Malley, is tasked with former champion, Petr Yan.
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo: ‘I haven’t left UFC, I remain under contract with them’

Jose Aldo retired from cage fighting back in September ... or did he?. The former featherweight champion had one fight remaining on his UFC contract and was expected to make his final appearance next January in Rio; however, the 36 year-old Brazilian instead reached a deal that would allow him to participate in other organizations.
MMAmania.com

Shogun Rua set to return against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1) isn’t done just yet. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Weds., Oct. 5, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion will head back home to Brazil for his next fight at UFC 283 on Jan. 23, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Standing in the legend’s way will be Contender Series season 5 winner, Ihor Potieria (18-3).
MMAmania.com

Syuri not planning MMA return, eyes eventual AEW debut, matches with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter

When it comes to crossover stars between combat sports and professional wrestling, Syuri Kondo is one of the brightest talents to find success in both. The current World of Stardom champion is one of the best wrestlers on the planet in 2022 and continues to impress with each new match. At just age 33, Syuri left behind mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2019 to return to the wrestling ring.
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut

Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
MMAmania.com

UFC’s Bobby Green lands six-month USADA suspension for banned substance

Mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Bobby Green will serve his first career suspension as United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has handed “King” a six-month punishment for testing positive for a banned substance this past May. Green, who was scheduled to fight Jim Miller at UFC 276 this past...
MMAmania.com

Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281

Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Daniel Cormier advises caution to Bo Nickal over Khamzat fight: ‘I struggled taking down Jon Jones’

As one of the most credentialed wrestlers to ever transition into MMA, Bo Nickal deserves his hype. He’s a hugely accomplished competitor, and he’s spent many years training with elite talent at American Top Team. It’s not a surprise that he’s finding success nor is it shocking that he’s a major favorite ahead of his UFC debut in December.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 booked for RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be making its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That’s according to a report from Perth Now....
