ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Biggest Financial Promotion in History: SteelEye CEO Comments on Kim Kardashian’s EthereumMax Penalty, Tells SEC to Wake Up to Modern Market Manipulation

June 2021 Promotion by Kardashian has the potential of being viewed by 328 million followers in what many think may have been the “financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.”. There has been plenty of chatter about the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement action...
CELEBRITIES
CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Matt Damon
marketplace.org

With Elon Musk’s deal back on, what’s ahead for Twitter?

It’s been a drama fit for a social media platform that loves drama. First Elon Musk was joining the board, then buying the company, then backing out, then getting sued. Now, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX appears to be back in, reviving his original offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Why Coinbase Will Launch Crypto Documentary On Amazon

Crypto is coming to the streaming service Amazon due to a Coinbase initiative. Via his official Twitter handle, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, announced the launch of a documentary focused on the crypto industry. The documentary will premiere this Friday, October 7th, 2022. The movie was directed...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy