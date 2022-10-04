Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million after being accused of "unlawfully touting" cryptocurrency
Kim Kardashian is paying $1.26 million in a settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission amid charges that she unlawfully touted a cryptocurrency without disclosing she was being paid for the promotion. Kardashian is paying the settlement without admitting to or denying the SEC's findings, the agency said on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Biggest Financial Promotion in History: SteelEye CEO Comments on Kim Kardashian’s EthereumMax Penalty, Tells SEC to Wake Up to Modern Market Manipulation
June 2021 Promotion by Kardashian has the potential of being viewed by 328 million followers in what many think may have been the “financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.”. There has been plenty of chatter about the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement action...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
marketplace.org
With Elon Musk’s deal back on, what’s ahead for Twitter?
It’s been a drama fit for a social media platform that loves drama. First Elon Musk was joining the board, then buying the company, then backing out, then getting sued. Now, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX appears to be back in, reviving his original offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
bitcoinist.com
Why Coinbase Will Launch Crypto Documentary On Amazon
Crypto is coming to the streaming service Amazon due to a Coinbase initiative. Via his official Twitter handle, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, announced the launch of a documentary focused on the crypto industry. The documentary will premiere this Friday, October 7th, 2022. The movie was directed...
