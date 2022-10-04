Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
WSP looking for missing Indigenous teen
OMAK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk Indigenous teen from Omak. According to the Missing and Murder Indigenous Woman Facebook page, 17-year-old Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora from Omak has been missing since April 2022. They have been missing since April 2022.
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
US 2 reopens after multiple closures over past month due to Bolt Creek Fire
A section of U.S. 2 has reopened after it closed again on Wednesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. The stretch of highway has been closed for nearly a month since the fire started. =======================================================================. US Highway 2 will be partially closed again Wednesday as crews work to...
mansontribune.com
Manson School District No. 19 Board of Directors Special Meeting with Executive Session
Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elected office. (No action has to be taken) ZOOM link for viewing only: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85987695432. TENTATIVE AGENDA. I. CALL TO ORDER/FLAG SALUTE. II. ADOPTION OF MEETING AGENDA. President Bloch will call for a motion to amend the agenda or...
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
mansontribune.com
Douglas County Burn Ban Extended to October 15, 2022
On the afternoon of September 30, 2022 the Douglas County Commissioners received a request from Deputy Chief Blanchard, Fire Marshall for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, to extend the Douglas County burn ban until October 15th, 2022. The cited concerns include the current fire weather condition and recommendations from the Regional Fire Defense Board.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by car west of Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Thursday morning west of Moses Lake. Grant County deputies say a vehicle was heading south on Road E Northeast, approaching the Road 4 Northeast intersection. After stopping at the stop sign, the driver reportedly entered the intersection and hit a motorcycle heading east on Road 4.
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
kpq.com
Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.
Four people are injured from Tuesday crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County. Deputies say a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by 57-year-old Steven Booth of Warden was northbound, just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback carrying 67-year-old Stephen Fuchs and 41-year-old Mathew Bobbitt, both of College Place.
