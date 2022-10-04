City of Orlando no longer asking residents to limit water use

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando ended its request Tuesday for residents to limit their water usage.

The request came after Hurricane Ian created an over-demand on the sewage system that caused damage over the weekend.

“Our collective efforts have made a difference. Thank you, Orlando,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said on social media.

The city previously reported that city Lift Stations 1, 2, and 3 were impacted after a 36-inch force main break that caused an overflow of sewage in the surrounding lakes and streets.

Residents were asked to avoid or limit flushing toilets, doing laundry, washing dishes, taking showers or baths and using irrigation systems.

Officials said although the city is no longer asking the community to limit water use, residents should be mindful of water consumption to prevent treatment plants from being overwhelmed.

