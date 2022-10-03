Read full article on original website
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Inslee, Washington reaffirm commitment to fight climate change on the West Coast
SAN FRANCISCO — Govenor Jay Inslee joined leaders from Oregon, California and British Columbia on Thursday to sign a Statement of Cooperation (SOC) as the next step of their ongoing efforts to reduce the West Coast’s impact on climate change. In attendance were Governors Kate Brown (D-OR), Gavin...
State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office
The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
As long as it takes | Right to strike at risk | Refuse to quit
► From the (Centralia) Chronicle — Weyerhaeuser strike continues into 4th week; employees to vote on latest proposal — The fourth week of Weyerhaeuser employees’ strike began with workers preparing to vote on the company’s latest contract proposal. But because the terms are still short of what the workers demand, Lewis County’s Weyerhaeuser employees expect their fellow union members to vote down the proposal and continue the strike. While picketing outside a company research facility on Pearl Street in Centralia on Tuesday, Weyerhaeuser mechanic Wayne Pace said:
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
Leaders On The West Coast Sign New Climate Agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and California Governor Gavin Newsom met with British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco today to sign a new climate agreement. Called the Pacific Coast Collaborative Statement of Cooperation, the agreement calls on the region to...
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
