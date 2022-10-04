Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
A new parents group is stirring up the race for Berkeley school board
This summer, a new parent group entered the usual melange of local political organizations and election committees. Calling itself the Berkeley Parents Union, it was unassuming enough, its website promising to enact one mission: “to amplify the parent voice” by making an endorsement in the school board election and raising funds on behalf of candidates.
berkeleyside.org
What makes Berkeley a hotbed of worker co-ops?
In 1968, Michael McGee was a 20-something with an engineering degree, disillusioned with corporate culture and the Vietnam War. Like many of his generation, he headed to Berkeley in search of like-minded peers. In Berkeley, he discovered an employer in sync with his values: the Cheese Board, a collective since...
berkeleyside.org
Housing: Council approves plan for 66 apartments on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley City Council has approved plans for a six-story apartment building on San Pablo Avenue near the Albany border. The 66-unit development would occupy what is now a 13,000-square-foot vacant lot at 1201 San Pablo Ave., at Harrison Street. It is set to include five apartments for renters considered very low income, about 1,700 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor and a garage with 17 to 28 parking spaces.
berkeleyside.org
The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map
Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
berkeleyside.org
Bayer introduces flexible, hybrid work at West Berkeley campus
It has been more than 900 days since Shane Humphreys has worked in her Berkeley office. Like millions around the world, Humphreys, who is a senior process engineer at Bayer’s Biotech campus in Berkeley, embarked on the unexpected journey of working full time from home in March 2020. “I...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley woman charged in Central Berkeley attempted kidnappings
Update, Oct. 6: Dominique Shantel Walker, a 36-year-old Berkeley woman, was charged Thursday with attempted kidnapping and bothering or molesting a child under 18 years old in Berkeley, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 30, Berkeley police got a warrant to arrest Walker on suspicion...
berkeleyside.org
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning after a fight broke out near UC Berkeley student dorms on Durant Avenue, according to Berkeley Police. One man was killed. All four were transported to an area hospital, police said. The condition of the...
berkeleyside.org
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day
Nonprofit news. Free for all, funded by readers. After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market returned Saturday at Civic Center Park. The event marks the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated as a counter-protest to Columbus Day. A...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Flower shop opens in Claremont spot where owner had first job in 1997; soap opera ending for downtown launderette
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Claremont. New flower shop opens in spot where owner had her first job in 1997. Dorothy...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley resident shot at while trying to stop catalytic converter theft
Just days after an Oakland man was shot and killed near the scene of a catalytic converter theft, a Berkeley resident was shot at while interrupting people removing a converter from their neighbor’s vehicle. Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the resident woke after hearing sawing sounds outside their home near...
berkeleyside.org
Thee Stork Club is now open with season-appropriate spooky vibes
2330 Telegraph Ave. (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland. It’s been a long road to open Thee Stork Club — longer than co-owners Marc Ribak (Mosswood Meltdown) and Billy Joe Agan (Eli’s Mile High Club) expected. They planned on launching the longstanding Oakland dive bar as a John Waters meets David Lynch meets serial killer’s rec room-style live music venue on July 1, but a failed inspection at the 11th hour put the kibosh on that plan.
berkeleyside.org
Documentary about idealistic gene-editing scientist is edge-of-your-seat Frankenstein stuff
In Walter Besant’s 1888 novel The Inner House, a scientist makes a medical discovery that allows human beings to live forever; his discovery is adopted by the state and shared with the people, but future generations find themselves devolving into brainless, loveless and purposeless automatons. While the novel is poorly written and resolutely Victorian, it does make a good point: Our mortality is our driving force. For better or worse, we don’t have great deal of time to navel gaze.
