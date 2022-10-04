Read full article on original website
Related
mansontribune.com
Douglas County Burn Ban Extended to October 15, 2022
On the afternoon of September 30, 2022 the Douglas County Commissioners received a request from Deputy Chief Blanchard, Fire Marshall for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, to extend the Douglas County burn ban until October 15th, 2022. The cited concerns include the current fire weather condition and recommendations from the Regional Fire Defense Board.
mansontribune.com
Manson School District No. 19 Board of Directors Special Meeting with Executive Session
Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elected office. (No action has to be taken) ZOOM link for viewing only: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85987695432. TENTATIVE AGENDA. I. CALL TO ORDER/FLAG SALUTE. II. ADOPTION OF MEETING AGENDA. President Bloch will call for a motion to amend the agenda or...
mansontribune.com
Manson School Board vacancy
The person selected would have to reside in area Director District Three and serve until the next regularly scheduled election for the governing board members, which is November, 2023. The board is responsible for the performance of the Manson School District serving approximately 600 students. The Manson Board of Directors...
Comments / 0