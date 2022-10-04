ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Douglas County Burn Ban Extended to October 15, 2022

On the afternoon of September 30, 2022 the Douglas County Commissioners received a request from Deputy Chief Blanchard, Fire Marshall for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, to extend the Douglas County burn ban until October 15th, 2022. The cited concerns include the current fire weather condition and recommendations from the Regional Fire Defense Board.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Manson School Board vacancy

The person selected would have to reside in area Director District Three and serve until the next regularly scheduled election for the governing board members, which is November, 2023. The board is responsible for the performance of the Manson School District serving approximately 600 students. The Manson Board of Directors...
MANSON, WA

