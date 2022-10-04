ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

First step in flood mitigation effort for Ideal Creek, Mason Creek approved by Mason City council

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved submitting an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance program through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to assist with costs associated with assessing the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrooke neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue for a possible flood mitigation project.
Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child

MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
Mason City man charged with breaking into house, swinging barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat at people

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat last week. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.
Friday October 7th Local Sports

== 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at West Fork — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00. == AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:00, kickoff 7:30. == AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report...
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
