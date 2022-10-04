ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

What makes Berkeley a hotbed of worker co-ops?

In 1968, Michael McGee was a 20-something with an engineering degree, disillusioned with corporate culture and the Vietnam War. Like many of his generation, he headed to Berkeley in search of like-minded peers. In Berkeley, he discovered an employer in sync with his values: the Cheese Board, a collective since...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Opinion: Yes on Measure L

This November, Berkeley’s future is on the ballot. As current and former mayors, we know that residents have long ranked affordable housing, climate resiliency, and repairing our aging streets and infrastructure as top priorities. We’ve been listening, and Measure L is our response. While recent bonds have enabled...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Housing: Council approves plan for 66 apartments on San Pablo Avenue

The Berkeley City Council has approved plans for a six-story apartment building on San Pablo Avenue near the Albany border. The 66-unit development would occupy what is now a 13,000-square-foot vacant lot at 1201 San Pablo Ave., at Harrison Street. It is set to include five apartments for renters considered very low income, about 1,700 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor and a garage with 17 to 28 parking spaces.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Elections
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
berkeleyside.org

A new parents group is stirring up the race for Berkeley school board

This summer, a new parent group entered the usual melange of local political organizations and election committees. Calling itself the Berkeley Parents Union, it was unassuming enough, its website promising to enact one mission: “to amplify the parent voice” by making an endorsement in the school board election and raising funds on behalf of candidates.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Opinion: Don’t delay Hopkins Street project

For four years, Berkeley has been planning improvements on Hopkins Street, a high-injury corridor that was the site of a pedestrian fatality in 2017. After many community meetings, in May 2022, the council voted 8-1 to advance safety improvements on Hopkins. This process was timed so the city could build these improvements when Hopkins is slated for repaving in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Bayer introduces flexible, hybrid work at West Berkeley campus

It has been more than 900 days since Shane Humphreys has worked in her Berkeley office. Like millions around the world, Humphreys, who is a senior process engineer at Bayer’s Biotech campus in Berkeley, embarked on the unexpected journey of working full time from home in March 2020. “I...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley woman charged in Central Berkeley attempted kidnappings

Update, Oct. 6: Dominique Shantel Walker, a 36-year-old Berkeley woman, was charged Thursday with attempted kidnapping and bothering or molesting a child under 18 years old in Berkeley, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 30, Berkeley police got a warrant to arrest Walker on suspicion...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rent Control#Politics Local#Election Local#Berkeley City Council#Bart#Shellmound#Ohlone#The Planning Commission#Zoning Adjustments Board#Revi
berkeleyside.org

The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map

Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

Nonprofit news. Free for all, funded by readers. After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market returned Saturday at Civic Center Park. The event marks the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated as a counter-protest to Columbus Day. A...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley resident shot at while trying to stop catalytic converter theft

Just days after an Oakland man was shot and killed near the scene of a catalytic converter theft, a Berkeley resident was shot at while interrupting people removing a converter from their neighbor’s vehicle. Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the resident woke after hearing sawing sounds outside their home near...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy