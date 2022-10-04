Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
What makes Berkeley a hotbed of worker co-ops?
In 1968, Michael McGee was a 20-something with an engineering degree, disillusioned with corporate culture and the Vietnam War. Like many of his generation, he headed to Berkeley in search of like-minded peers. In Berkeley, he discovered an employer in sync with his values: the Cheese Board, a collective since...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Yes on Measure L
This November, Berkeley’s future is on the ballot. As current and former mayors, we know that residents have long ranked affordable housing, climate resiliency, and repairing our aging streets and infrastructure as top priorities. We’ve been listening, and Measure L is our response. While recent bonds have enabled...
berkeleyside.org
EBMUD Director Andy Katz: Supports ‘sustainable solutions to water future’
Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. A Q&A with Andy Katz, who’s running unopposed for the Ward 4 seat representing Berkeley on the East...
berkeleyside.org
Housing: Council approves plan for 66 apartments on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley City Council has approved plans for a six-story apartment building on San Pablo Avenue near the Albany border. The 66-unit development would occupy what is now a 13,000-square-foot vacant lot at 1201 San Pablo Ave., at Harrison Street. It is set to include five apartments for renters considered very low income, about 1,700 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor and a garage with 17 to 28 parking spaces.
berkeleyside.org
A new parents group is stirring up the race for Berkeley school board
This summer, a new parent group entered the usual melange of local political organizations and election committees. Calling itself the Berkeley Parents Union, it was unassuming enough, its website promising to enact one mission: “to amplify the parent voice” by making an endorsement in the school board election and raising funds on behalf of candidates.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Don’t delay Hopkins Street project
For four years, Berkeley has been planning improvements on Hopkins Street, a high-injury corridor that was the site of a pedestrian fatality in 2017. After many community meetings, in May 2022, the council voted 8-1 to advance safety improvements on Hopkins. This process was timed so the city could build these improvements when Hopkins is slated for repaving in 2023.
berkeleyside.org
Bayer introduces flexible, hybrid work at West Berkeley campus
It has been more than 900 days since Shane Humphreys has worked in her Berkeley office. Like millions around the world, Humphreys, who is a senior process engineer at Bayer’s Biotech campus in Berkeley, embarked on the unexpected journey of working full time from home in March 2020. “I...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley woman charged in Central Berkeley attempted kidnappings
Update, Oct. 6: Dominique Shantel Walker, a 36-year-old Berkeley woman, was charged Thursday with attempted kidnapping and bothering or molesting a child under 18 years old in Berkeley, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 30, Berkeley police got a warrant to arrest Walker on suspicion...
berkeleyside.org
The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map
Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
berkeleyside.org
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day
Nonprofit news. Free for all, funded by readers. After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market returned Saturday at Civic Center Park. The event marks the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated as a counter-protest to Columbus Day. A...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Flower shop opens in Claremont spot where owner had first job in 1997; soap opera ending for downtown launderette
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Claremont. New flower shop opens in spot where owner had her first job in 1997. Dorothy...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley resident shot at while trying to stop catalytic converter theft
Just days after an Oakland man was shot and killed near the scene of a catalytic converter theft, a Berkeley resident was shot at while interrupting people removing a converter from their neighbor’s vehicle. Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the resident woke after hearing sawing sounds outside their home near...
