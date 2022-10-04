Read full article on original website
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards
Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page
Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book. Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing […] The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Diddy Joins The Breakfast Club & Talks Mase, New Music, Kanye West & More!
The Breakfast Club had the living legend Diddy in the building this morning and nothing was off limits!. We discussed his ShortyWop, Mase, Kanye West "White Lives Matter" shirts and so much more! Diddy and his son Christian Combs are the first “Father and Son” to chart top 10 on the Billboard Charts! Even with this groundbreaking moment, this does turns up the friendly competition in their house! You know we had to bring up Diddy’s relationship status and Yung Miami. In this interview you learn the importance of taking your time to date; his thoughts if R&B is really dead ?
Jason Lee “Brokers” Peace Between Cardi B & JT, Twitter Tells Him To Stay Out of Women’s Business
Monday, October 3, was a complete mess on social media. Kanye West went Super Saiyan coon, and Cardi B and City Girls member JT started beefing out of nowhere. The once budding friendship between the Hip-Hop stars looked shaky, but apparently, blogger Jason Lee was the only one who could save it.
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Change Twitter Photos to Each Other's Arch Nemeses
The bad blood between Minaj, 39, and Cardi B, 29, has been well documented, and it continued indirectly on Monday with tweets like "lapdog" and "wiener dog."
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
BET Hip Hop Awards: Kendrick Lamar and Drake the big winners
Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home six trophies. The rapper won artist of the year, coming out on top against the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. He also triumphed in the album of the year, lyricist of the year,...
Meek Mill Calls BET Freestyle By His Child’s Mother “Pure Manipulation”
Meek Mill shared disdain for Milan Rouge, the mother of his youngest son, rapping in a BET digital feature. The 35-year-old rapper took to Twitter to explain why he was not a fan of the rehearsed freestyle. “Ion like “bet” got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout,” began the Philadelphia musician in the critical tweet. More from VIBE.comBoosie And Meek Mill Strongly Believe DaBaby Is Being BlackballedMeek Mill And DJ Akademiks' Feud Was Squashed Thanks To 21 SavageJay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In "God Did" Verse “it’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m...
JoJo Siwa Explained The Moment She "Immediately" Knew She Was Gay While On A Date With A Boy
JoJo shared her "gay awakening story" while participating in the viral One Thing About Me challenge on TikTok.
