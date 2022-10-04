ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Aurora Legion and Auxiliary Breakfast

Paul and Jane Rubner – ICC Masonville Turkey Dinner. -Hawk Talk with Gary Dolphin and Coach Kirk Ferentz 8-9:30pm. -West Delaware Volleyball @ Cedar Falls Quad on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App with Jon Swisher and Joan Salow. -5:00 pm – vs. Waterloo East. -6:00 pm –...
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Carla Annette Dotson – Delaware

Carla Annette Dotson, 64, of Delaware, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. She was born on December 26, 1957, in Iowa City, the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Robison) Peyton. Carla was raised and educated in the Delhi and Independence areas.
DELAWARE, IA
kdat.com

Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City

America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Bring Me My Lunch Day 9 Winner – Tom Vaske

It’s Day 8 of the “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch” contest!. Every weekday through October 14th around 8:35 am, we’re calling a local farmer on their cell phone – and if they answer their phone by saying, “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch”, then that’s exactly what we’ll do! We deliver them lunch for four from one of our local participating restaurants.
MASONVILLE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Debra “Deb” K. Woods – Cedar Rapids

Debra “Deb” K. Woods, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s. Hospital. Service: 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th at St. Patrick Catholic Church by Rev. Dennis. Miller. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday at the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Bet on Yourself: Ferentz Offense Trolls Hawkeye Fans

Breaking news: Quicker than Wisconsin could axe Paul Chryst, Gary Barta has just re-upped Kirk and Brian Ferentz through 2039. Or, maybe, it just feels that way. As the Hawkeyes labor through an uninspiring fall campaign (with our wretched offense sinking to new lows on an almost weekly basis), you realize just how handcuffed we are to la familia Ferentz. In case anyone needs a reminder, Kirk is counting them checks through the 2029 season. And for those eyeing the buyout language for proverbial shits and giggles, Ferentz would collect $6 million for every remaining year on his contract.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Senior Wellness Fair in Manchester

Senior citizens and their caregivers are invited to the Senior Wellness Fair today in Manchester. Regional Medical Center and the Good Neighbor Society host the annual event. RMC’s Angie Wilson:. Jessie Tibbott with the Good Neighbor Society says they’ll have a number of vendors on hand. The Senior...
104.5 KDAT

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City

(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Celebrating National 4-H Week

It’s National 4-H Week – and Delaware County is celebrating all week long, while also encouraging kids to join. Kenzie Zumbach serves as the County Youth Coordinator at ISU Extension & Outreach in Delaware County, which is home to one of the largest 4-H programs in Iowa. Jill...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

RMC Auxiliary Hosting Fall Luncheon in November

The Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will be hosting their annual fall luncheon next month. The RMC Auxiliary is a dedicated group of individuals in our community that help promote wellness and serve as a link between the hospital and community. Auxiliary volunteers conduct many fundraising projects to help raise money for the hospital. They also provide annual scholarships to area students pursuing their education in a human medical field.
MANCHESTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022

Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
ANAMOSA, IA

