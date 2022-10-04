Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get $500 each monthJake WellsChicago, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Village allows Plainfield house to bring back its viral 'Stranger Things' display
The realistic looking ‘Stranger Things’ display outside a Plainfield home, complete with a levitating character from the Netflix series, will return. Traffic from the display upset a neighbor and prompted the Appels to shut it down.
Chicago High School Teacher Placed on Leave After Participating in Student Protest
A teacher at a public charter high school on Chicago's Near North Side said he's being disciplined for supporting his students. Khaheem Hill, a 12th grade biology and chemistry teacher at Noble Academy, said on Wednesday he was placed on paid administrative leave until further notice for taking part in a peaceful student protest held at the school on Monday.
Investigation Underway After Hate Speech, Symbols Spray Painted on McHenry County Church
A church in unincorporated Wonder Lake has been the target of a hate crime. On Tuesday, Pastor Susie Hill of Nativity Lutheran Church discovered disturbing spray painted words and symbols on the church's front exterior and front sign. A volunteer removed the hateful damage on Thursday, but Pastor Hill said...
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
wlsam.com
Mayor Goczkowski: “It’s Been a Wildly Successful and Welcoming Reception for These People.”
John Howell is joined by Mayor Andrew Goczkowski of Des Plaines. The city of Des Plaines has welcomed 80 asylum seekers this week without issue. Mayor Goczkowski and John discuss the preparations, the city-wide response, and the communications surrounding the asylum seekers’ arrival.
Plainfield family behind 'Stranger Things' display given green light to keep display up for season
After meeting with village officials, the Plainfield family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," has been given the green light to reopen this weekend.
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield home's 'Stranger Things' decoration causes controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their “Stranger Things” inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home. A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
