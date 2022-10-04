It seems North Texas apartment renters were all set this Summer — either passing on new leases or doubling up to save money, a new study says. Apartment demand in North Texas reportedly plunged in the third quarter, the Dallas Morning News reported. While the summertime is typically a strong period for apartment leasing, this year net leasing declined by more than 5,000 units in the three-month period. Mesquite, Rockwall, Ellis County and East Fort Worth reportedly had the biggest drops.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO