Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Magma Equities expands portfolio in DFW and Houston
California-based Magma Equities has acquired two more Texas apartment buildings. The real estate investment firm, which now has 11 properties in the Texas market, has purchased the Lost Spurs in Dallas-Fort Worth and the Village at Bellaire in Houston. The Lost Spurs has 240 units in the DFW suburb of...
Dallas developer plans massive speculative office facility in Fort Worth
A developer specializing in high-end industrial properties is set to build a 238,300 square-foot speculative office-warehouse facility in Fort Worth. Dallas-based Falcon Commercial Development will spend a little over $14 million on the project, located east of the Intersection of I.H. 820 & U.S. 287, and plans to complete the Oak Creek Distribution Center by September 2023.
Southern Hospitality: Investors bullish on DFW hotels
Hotels were hit hard by the Covid-driven lockdowns and travel restrictions, but now a different, longer-term effect of the pandemic — inflation — is playing to the sector’s competitive advantage. “Given the ability to adjust rates nightly, hotels are seen as one of the best inflation hedges...
DFW apartment demand dips for first time in five years
It seems North Texas apartment renters were all set this Summer — either passing on new leases or doubling up to save money, a new study says. Apartment demand in North Texas reportedly plunged in the third quarter, the Dallas Morning News reported. While the summertime is typically a strong period for apartment leasing, this year net leasing declined by more than 5,000 units in the three-month period. Mesquite, Rockwall, Ellis County and East Fort Worth reportedly had the biggest drops.
Greater Houston getting $114M Volkswagen Distribution Center
Volkswagen Group of America is adding to Greater Houston’s already substantial industrial space with a new $114 million, 120-acre distribution hub in Freeport, about 61 miles south of the Bayou City. Volkswagen’s new gulf coast vehicle terminal, which will be able to service nearly all of the German automaker’s...
Houston River Oaks mansion sells at 55% discount
Inflation may be up, but there’s one category where prices are coming down — high-end Texas real estate. A River Oaks mansion inspired by the film Atonement that originally listed for $26.5 million in March 2021 has finally sold after being on the market for close to 200 days.
Sprawling Flower Mound development gets final OK
The Flower Mound City Council has given final approval for local investor Jack Furst’s passion project. The 1,066-acre Furst Ranch is set to go up at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and Cross Timbers Road on the west side of town. Flower Mound is a Dallas-Fort Worth submarket on the border of Denton County and Tarrant County.
Big Sky makes a big buy with Pyramid Towers
Big Sky Medical has acquired the Pyramid Towers medical campus with the help of Middle Eastern partners. The Dallas-based firm purchased the two-building medical complex with financing from GFH Financial Group, which is based in Bahrain. Big Sky Medical has made more than a dozen property purchases in partnership with GFH. Together, the two firms plan to upgrade the buildings on North Central Expressway.
Target adds 1.2M sf to Inland Empire footprint
Target will add 1.2 million square feet to its Inland Empire distribution footprint, after signing a deal to take one of CT Realty’s buildings under construction, The Real Deal has learned. The retailer signed a 15-year lease to occupy a roughly 1.2 million-square–foot warehouse at 6186 Crusher Drive in...
