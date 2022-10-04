Read full article on original website
marioncoherald.com
Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit
Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
Houston Agent Magazine
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The...
mocomotive.com
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER
FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Portion of Hwy 3 in Harris County to be named 'Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway'
Twenty local artists will create a series of murals honoring murdered Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, one for each year of her life.
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo remains homebound with abdominal ailment
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is being treated for abdominal pain and has spent the week at home trying to recover, a spokesperson for her office said Friday. Hidalgo, 31, wrote on Twitter earlier this week that she visited an emergency room Monday with symptoms of fever, pain and dehydration. She provided an update with another post Thursday, saying she had "severe food poisoning" and that her doctors "also discovered what they expect is a benign ovarian cyst that'll likely require surgery later this year."
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22
IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERWEIGHT! RESCUE or FOSTER NEEDED! Carly is struggling to put on weight. She is in fact losing weight. When she arrived she was 1.7lbs, on 8/30, and this morning’s weight is 1.3lbs We would like to see her in a foster home and see if maybe she would be more comfortable and hopefully more interested in eating! Please reach out to Catherine if you are interested in giving Ms. Carly a chance 281-723-0185 [email protected]
Median price of homes sold in Tomball, Magnolia see double-digit percent increase year over year in August
The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. (Courtesy Pexels) The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. However, the median price in Pinehurst ZIP code 77362 fell 15.35% year over year.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9
Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
