Michigan State assistant Chris Kapilovic mentions plans for O-line, improvement that needs to be made

Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State drops intense 'pursuit' game trailer for Week 6 visit to East Lansing
No. 3 Ohio State has released the hype video for its Week 6 of the 2022 season as they go on the road to take on Michigan State. Ohio State is in pursuit of its ninth national championship title, its 11th divisional title and its 42nd conference title in program history.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops threads for Big Noon Saturday game with Indiana
Michigan will be taking on Indiana Saturday. The team announced the uniforms that they’ll be wearing for the game. Michigan will be going with white jerseys and maize pants. The Wolverines are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the B1G. Ohio State and Penn State are the only other teams who have not lost through Week 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ronnie Bell returning to form as Wolverines enter the grind of the B1G season
Michigan is making winning look easy so far this season, and no individual Wolverine more so than Ronnie Bell. The senior wide receiver has been flying under the radar since returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. Oh, he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he still goes unnoticed for large chunks of games.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Penn State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
It’s not a rivalry in the classic sense, because Penn State and Michigan ignored each other for more than 100 years, never meeting on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993. But the storied programs have made up for lost time, taking turns...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska volleyball continues undefeated start to B1G play with road sweep of Michigan State
Nebraska volleyball is off to a dominant start in B1G play, rolling past Michigan State with a 3-set sweep in East Lansing. The Thursday night match went to the Huskers with set wins of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-9. After opening B1G play with a home sweep of the Spartans, Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum reveals advice he gave freshman CJ Stokes following costly fumble vs. Maryland
Blake Corum has been one of the best running backs and players in college football this season. The junior ball carrier has rushed for 611 yards on 93 attempts and 10 touchdowns. His play on the field and leadership has helped Michigan to a 5-0 start. Corum recently gave some...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
saturdaytradition.com
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
