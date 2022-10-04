Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A super app called X? A bot-free free speech haven? These are some of Elon Musk’s mysterious plans for Twitter, now that he may be buying the company after all. After months of squabbling over the fate of their bombshell $44 billion deal, the...
WDIO-TV
EXPLAINER: What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?
Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist this week when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the...
WDIO-TV
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month’s critical midterm elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at...
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Slater's town flag gets global following after New Zealand YouTubers become fans
A New Zealand couple with a self-described flag obsession have found a favorite banner on the other side of the globe, in the small Story County community of Slater. “We both love the Slater flag because it is a very striking flag,” Dave Carter and Tracy Abbott, founders of Flag Session, wrote to the Ames Tribune. “There are many flags featuring steam trains but they are often a bit too complicated, and sometimes look like postcards or jigsaw puzzles.
WDIO-TV
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct 1-7, 2022
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana sits backstage before the final performance during a traditional Ramleela drama to celebrate the festival of Dussehra in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramleela is a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Hindu lord Rama. After the enactment of the legendary war between Good and Evil, the Ramleela celebrations climax in the Dussehra night festivities where the giant effigies of demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbakaran and son Meghnad are burnt, typically with fireworks. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri]
