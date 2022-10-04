ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
