Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute
Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Kim Kardashian’s Dress Is So Tight She Can’t Walk in a Straight Line to Save Her Life
Kim Kardashian and her famous siblings have a myriad of accomplishments, including several fashion and beauty businesses, babies whose names we don’t know, and (in Kim’s case) the ability to beat Hillary Clinton in a legal-knowledge quiz. One talent they don’t seem to possess: walking in a straight line.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls
Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
Hayden Panettiere says her 7-year-old daughter was asking to call other women 'mommy' as a 'trauma response' to being separated from her
Hayden Panettiere's daughter has lived with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, in Europe since 2018. The actor revealed this wasn't "fully" her decision.
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
