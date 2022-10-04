Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Leather Brand Hobo Opens First DC Store in Georgetown
Hobo, a leather accessories brand, has inked a five-year, 1,000-square-foot lease at 1265 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Georgetown, marking its entry into the Washington, D.C. market. The property is owned by a private investor. Previously, the space was occupied by shoe store John Fluevog, which departed in February after 10...
Commercial Observer
DC Office Tenants Downsized by 24% on Average in Q3
The Washington, D.C., office market continued to see a slowdown in leasing in the third quarter of 2022, with a little more than 1 million square feet of leasing activity, down from 1.6 million square feet in Q2 and 1.8 million square feet a year earlier. Savills noted that while...
southbmore.com
Port Covington Development Announces First Office Lease
The Port Covington Development has announced its first office lease as interior design firm Chambers will be occupying a 9,000 sq. ft. space at the Rye Street Market building. Chambers will relocate from Montgomery Park in Carroll-Camden Industrial Area. This was first reported by Baltimore Business Journal after it was announced at a Bisnow real estate forum last month .
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Commercial Observer
Baltimore Office Building’s Sale a Sign of What’s to Come in 2023
An investment group led by Sam Tenenbaum has acquired 6340 Security Boulevard, a two-story office building in Baltimore with more than 60,000 square feet, for $5 million, Commercial Observer has learned. The fully leased property, sold by Woodlawn MD III FGF, has a tenant roster that includes Accenture, Friendly Finance...
Columbia named 6th best place to live in the country
See why money.com is calling Columbia Maryland the 6 best place to in the country. And find out what you can get for just $56 dollars a season.
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
southbmore.com
Featured Listing: End-of-Group Federal Hill Rowhome with a Finished Basement and Multi-Car Parking Pad
Sponsored Post from Key Group at Cummings & Co. Realtors:. https://www.keygroupmd.com/property/md/21230/baltimore/south-baltimore/1800-s-charles-st/6329fbd0e507e072cea61db4/. Welcome to 1800 South Charles Street – This move-in ready, end-of-group Federal Hill rowhome features 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a finished lower level, and off-street parking for 2-3 cars! Extra windows along the side plus an open floor plan really show off the size of this home. Fully renovated and expanded in 2011, this beautiful home features hardwood floors, exposed brick, and lots of recessed lighting throughout the main level. The open kitchen is highlighted by granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. In addition to the living room at the front of the home, an oversized family room is located at the rear of the main level. Upstairs you will discover 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry. The primary bedroom is located at the rear of the bedroom level and has access to a huge walk-in closet and an updated primary bathroom with dual vanity and multi-headed walk-in shower. There is a door off the primary bedroom that is set for the addition of a deck in the future. The lower level is finished with an additional room, full bathroom, and storage. The lower level offers the future homeowner plenty of options from guest space, home office, to home gym. Never worry about parking with this home! This extremely deep 123-foot lot allows 2-3 car parking. Home is located on the quieter part of Charles Street and near lots of major development including Port Covington. Easy access to I-95 and Downtown. Schedule your tour today!
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Commercial Observer
Capital Conversions: Post Brothers Founders Talk DC Expansion, Choppy Markets
America’s founding fathers looked to Philadelphia as an early capital before heading south to Washington, D.C., and Post Brothers is trodding a similar path. Since the firm’s founding in 2006, the developer has been focused exclusively on its hometown of Philadelphia — until now, that is. During a time when many companies are trying to simply stay afloat, the firm has added to its portfolio and expanded its geographic footprint to include Washington.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman triple-checks scratch-off after $100,000 win
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore woman is in disbelief after purchasing a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. Rita Jones couldn’t believe she won. The Baltimore City resident had scratched off her instant ticket with a lucky dime and doubted what she saw. Had she really won the top prize on the Show Me $100,000! game?
southbmore.com
The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed
The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
foxbaltimore.com
Amazon invests $1 billion in additional employee pay; 4,600 available positions in Md.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Looking for employment? Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the country to help deliver great holiday experience. Whether its full time, part time or seasonal, the company announced a number of roles are available across Amazon's operations. At select locations, applicants can also be up to receive a sign-on bonus up to $3,000 and an opportunity to transition to full time positions.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Business Monthly
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards
Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
