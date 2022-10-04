DES MOINES — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved three more fines at their meeting last week for the illegal use of credit cards by sports betting operations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says they are part of one case involving the company processing the payments for the sports betting companies. “In these particular cases, they involve some prepaid cards, a complicated type of transaction where customers either unknowingly or willingly circumvented the credit card rules. And so we do think though, I should mention, that this is an isolated incident,” Ohorilko says.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO