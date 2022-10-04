Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Group of Iowa scientists touts the benefits of trees
IOWA CITY — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb “a huge volume” of water.
KGLO News
Study finds number of children living in poverty down in Iowa
DES MOINES — A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19% in 1993 to just 6% by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last.
KGLO News
Candidates for ag secretary discuss water quality initiatives
JOHNSTON — The two candidates running to be Iowa’s secretary of agriculture for the next four years disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Republican Mike Naig has been ag secretary since the spring of 2018 and he’s seeking a second...
KGLO News
Harvest, hunting put deer on the move in Iowa
DES MOINES — An Iowa Department of Natural Resources deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will...
KGLO News
Regulators fine three more sports betting operations for credit card use
DES MOINES — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved three more fines at their meeting last week for the illegal use of credit cards by sports betting operations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says they are part of one case involving the company processing the payments for the sports betting companies. “In these particular cases, they involve some prepaid cards, a complicated type of transaction where customers either unknowingly or willingly circumvented the credit card rules. And so we do think though, I should mention, that this is an isolated incident,” Ohorilko says.
KGLO News
Report: Twelve Iowans dead from domestic violence so far in 2022
DES MOINES — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. The office’s Crime Victim Assistance Division director Sandi Tibbetts Murphy says the majority of domestic...
