WOOD
Grand Rapids native helps her Latino community reach resources
As family support services manager at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Alejandra Meza has her hands in a little bit of everything. (Oct. 7, 2022) Grand Rapids native helps her Latino community reach …. As family support services manager at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Alejandra Meza has...
WOOD
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out. (Oct. 7, 2022) Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action. It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon...
WOOD
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show. (Oct. 6, 2022) Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl. A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for...
WOOD
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start. (Oct. 6, 2022) New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first …. After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city...
WOOD
Gas jumps 40 cents at some stations, refineries to blame
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing gas price jump 40 cents per gallon at some stations this week. (Oct. 6, 2022) Gas jumps 40 cents at some stations, refineries to …. Drivers in West Michigan are seeing gas price jump 40 cents per gallon at some stations this week. (Oct. 6, 2022)
WOOD
AARP Michigan presents a “First Look” conversation with Gubernatorial Candidates Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As part of AARP’s She’s the Difference voter engagement campaign celebrating the power of women voters, AARP Michigan is offering a first look at the republican and democratic contenders for the state’s highest elected office. In a conversation featured on our website...
WOOD
Dragon Trail project taking shape as fall colors arrive
If you’re looking for a fun way to take in the fall colors it may be time to check out all the progress that’s been made on West Michigan’s Dragon Trail. (Oct. 7, 2022) Dragon Trail project taking shape as fall colors …. If you’re looking for...
WOOD
More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids
A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 100722
Temperatures have dropped significantly, West Michigan has been sitting around 50 all day. Lake-effect clouds and rain showers are starting to swing in. (Oct. 7, 2022) Temperatures have dropped significantly, West Michigan has been sitting around 50 all day. Lake-effect clouds and rain showers are starting to swing in. (Oct. 7, 2022)
WOOD
Students positively impacting community through Ionia ISD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Local student leaders are coming together to create positive change throughout the community, thanks to the Ionia County ISD and State Farm. Click the video above to see how local students are making an impact.
WOOD
Get all of your costume needs at the Kostume Room
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is only 3 weeks away which means you only have a few weeks to figure out your costume! One place where you can find everything you need, not just for Halloween, but for costumes and accessories you may need for any occasion is the Kostume Room!
WOOD
Wednesdays are BOGO days at BIGGBY COFFEE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Gear up for Wednesdays at BIGGBY COFFEE! Each Wednesday make someone’s day. Buy one BIGGBY COFFEE and give one. Click the video above to see details!
WOOD
Dream 18: Thousand Oaks Golf Club's 10th Hole
At 634 yards from all the way back, the par-5 10th hole at Thousand Oaks Golf Club north of Grand Rapids is a “good test,” PGA Professional Eric Conroy says. (Oct. 7, 2022) Dream 18: Thousand Oaks Golf Club’s 10th Hole. At 634 yards from all the...
WOOD
Fashion show helps Compassionate Heart Ministries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization whose mission is to build inclusive relationships in Christ for families and individuals living with mild to moderate disabilities. They’re hosting their 4th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser on Saturday, October 22!. Barb and Donna from the...
WOOD
Week 7 spotlight game: Ravenna at North Muskegon
It's been some time — 36 years — since the Norsemen have won the conference crown, but standing in their way between history and themselves is Ravenna, who is on a pretty historic run on their own. (Oct. 7, 2022) Week 7 spotlight game: Ravenna at North Muskegon.
WOOD
Harder & Warner hosting Fall Fest sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we’re not just focusing on what’s inside our homes but also what’s on the outside! Fall is a good time to put plants in the ground and while you’re out shopping for landscaping items, you can also take advantage of “Fall Fest” taking place at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens. There’s a lot to enjoy there every Saturday in October plus big discounts, including 30% off everything that grows.
WOOD
Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
WOOD
Making a difference one meal at a time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Meijer knows the importance of having access to healthy and fresh food. That is why they offer locally grown produce and strive to offer high quality food in store to its customers. Besides just offering the best foods in store they have also been working to offer it to those in need. To help, Meijer has been partnering with Kids’ Food Basket for over 10 years.
WOOD
HBA Parade of Homes kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love touring beautiful homes, learning about the latest trends and innovations in home building, architecture, and design, you’ll be thrilled to hear that today kicks off the Fall Parade of Homes put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a tradition that gets everyone in the home building and real estate industry excited and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet builders and get great ideas for your own projects.
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Winds pick up, Temperatures Go Down
A fairly strong cold front moves through the area this PM. The temperatures will start dropping and the winds will pick up from the north-northwest. Gale Warnings are posted for Lake Michigan for waves as high as 7-12 feet and wind gusts to 40 mph. The Gale Warnings will be in effect from 4 pm until 1 am.
