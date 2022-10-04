GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.

