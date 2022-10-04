Read full article on original website
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
Becky Lynch shows off new look ahead of WWE return
Becky Lynch has shown off her long hair amid her WWE hiatus. The top star suffered a separated shoulder injury when challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July. Lynch previously lost the title to Belair at WrestleMania 38, which led to a character change...
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
Top WWE Star To Kenny Omega: 'See You Soon'
WWE star Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, looks poised to compete against video game rival Kenny Omega in the upcoming "Street Fighter 6." Though the latest installment in the long-running franchise isn't set to release until sometime next year, it appears that Woods has access to an early demo of the game. The G4 host took to Twitter to lay out the challenge, telling Omega, "See you soon."
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
Former Impact Knockouts Champion Says John Laurinaitis Suggested She Lose Weight
That’s not the great way to go. Women’s wrestling has come a very long way in the last few years. After spending so much time as little more than a sideshow attraction, women’s wrestling eventually became a major part of WWE programming. The previous years were mainly focused on their appearances though, and now a former star is explaining just how bad things were.
Austin Theory Believes Two Top Female WWE Stars Could Have 'WrestleMania-Worthy' Match
WWE live events are often the wellspring from which future WWE matches, angles, spots, and moments are born. Men's Money in the Bank Winner Austin Theory was recently interviewed by WrestleRant at a live event, and at one point during the conversation, Graham Matthews mentioned that Asuka will be facing IYO SKY, which piqued Theory's interest.
Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute
When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
AEW Star Has Heat With The Office And Locker Room
Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW, and the talk only escalated over the last few days with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on Twitter. Andrade is set to face Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order on...
