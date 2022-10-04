ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

KIMT

3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City man charged with breaking into house, swinging barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat at people

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat last week. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Algona Man Charged with Arson

–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
ALGONA, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City man dies in apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Austin man sentenced to more than 6 years for drug sales

AUSTIN, Minn. An Austin man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sales of drugs. Jerry Hoy, of Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison and was given credit for 127 days served. Authorities said Hoy sold methamphetamine to a confidential...
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Two Iowa fire departments are officially one

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child

MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
MASON CITY, IA
97X

This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus

If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
ELDORA, IA

