KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm since the start of the month totaling $3350.
KIMT
Mason City woman accused of felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly taking cash out of a register at Fleet Farm on 14 occasions. Ann Rosenmeyer, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft. Court documents state that Rosenmeyer took cash that totals $3,350....
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
KGLO News
Mason City man charged with breaking into house, swinging barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat at people
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat last week. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.
KGLO News
Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty
CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony violating no-contact order, DWI and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 51-year old Jerry...
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
KAAL-TV
Mason City man dies in apartment fire
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced to more than 6 years for drug sales
AUSTIN, Minn. An Austin man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sales of drugs. Jerry Hoy, of Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison and was given credit for 127 days served. Authorities said Hoy sold methamphetamine to a confidential...
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
KGLO News
Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child
MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
KGLO News
One dead after fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City Sunday evening
MASON CITY — One person is dead after a fire at The Manor apartments in downtown Mason City on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm, with the fire department finding light smoke from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found the fire in...
KGLO News
Nora Springs veteran’s home gets a new roof thanks to a national program, local contractor
NORA SPRINGS — A United States Army veteran who lives in Nora Springs and his family got a new roof on their house on Wednesday thanks to a partnership between a local construction company and a national business. Ava Shafer of Young Construction says Brandon Schmidt was nominated to...
KGLO News
Clear Lake superintendent encourages city leaders to encourage more market-rate housing development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Community School District’s superintendent says he’s happy to see a housing development proposed in the southern part of the community as it will help to put a dent into the city’s market-rate housing shortage. The Clear Lake City Council on...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
