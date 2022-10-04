Read full article on original website
Related
What Cubs' Record Since All-Star Break Says About Next Year
What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and...
Report: White Sox to Let José Abreu Sign Elsewhere in Free Agency
Report: White Sox, Abreu to part ways this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox could look very different next season. According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the team wants to change things in the clubhouse, and that includes moving on from former A.L. MVP José Abreu.
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez Hits Walk-Off HR in 15th for 1-0 Win
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez hits walk-off HR in 15th for 1-0 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took 15 innings and one swing from Oscar Gonzalez to end what had been the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. The Cleveland Guardians rookie led off the bottom of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midges Swarm Browns in Cleveland Ahead of Guardians-Yankees Series
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.
Mariners Erase Seven-Run Deficit to Sweep Blue Jays With 10-9 Win
Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0