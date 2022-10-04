Valve’s Steam Deck has made a wonderful first impression. The company’s first foray into powerhouse handheld gaming is a pretty great way to play some of our favorite games, but it’s also come with one serious drawback: You couldn’t just buy one. Due to some understandable setbacks (namely the coronavirus pandemic), the limited supply meant that customers had to make a reservation in order to buy one of their own, and the Decks would be shipped in waves. On Thursday, that restriction has been lifted: Valve says that reservations are no longer needed, and customers can purchase a Steam Deck starting today.

