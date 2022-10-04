Read full article on original website
Hit colony sim Rimworld’s next expansion will let you have kids (finally)
A new RimWorld expansion is on the way, and will provide more options to delight (and horrify) fans of the sci-fi colony simulation game. Called Biotech, the expansion adds the ability to upgrade colonists and allow them to control menacing mechanoids, have babies and raise children, and genetically modify those kids (and their parents), all in service of creating more efficient colony workers.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows new Girafarig evolution, Pokémon picnics
With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s November release, The Pokémon Company debuted a new 14-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch game on Thursday. In the extensive video, The Pokémon Company outlines a ton of actual gameplay; it follows four separate Pokémon...
No Man’s Sky’s new patch streamlines the game for Switch launch
No Man’s Sky gets a major new update alongside its launch on Nintendo Switch on Friday. The update, called Waypoint, brings the game to version 4.0 and conducts a sweeping overhaul of the game’s balance and structure — although it doesn’t add much new content. Developer...
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Why did CD Projekt just announce 6 new games?
In a long-term strategy update Tuesday, CD Projekt laid out an extremely ambitious development plan, stretching far into the future, and including confirmation of no less than six new games in addition to the new Witcher game it had already discussed: two further Witcher sequels, two Witcher spinoffs, and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, plus the creation of an entirely original third series, currently in the early conceptual stages.
League of Legends might become a little easier — and that’s great
The League of Legends preseason patch is always a little bit wild. With the yearly esports circuit done and dusted, Riot can go a little ham on changing up champions and how they play on Summoner’s Rift. This year, beneath all the marquee features, Riot added tons of quality-of-life features to test realms that make the game more accessible and, well, easier to play. Officially incorporating these features would be another massive step in Riot’s attempts to turn this opaque, inscrutable game into a welcoming experience — should the changes go through to the live game.
Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop
The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year. Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best...
Excited for Bayonetta 3? Play Valkyrie Elysium
At a recent Nintendo press event, I played a demo for Bayonetta 3, in which I tore through a procession of demonic enemies with monstrous clubs, incisive swords, and a collection of tri-barreled handguns. I also summoned friendly demons to fight by my side, and at one point, rode on the back of a demon ally who was, in turn, using a pair of train cars to water-ski through the narrow confines of a Tokyo canal. Having not played a Bayonetta game before, I left the event feeling both foolish and elated: Why have I not touched this series before? I thought. That absolutely ruled. I was now officially excited for the game’s Oct. 28 release.
Heroscape’s new boxed set costs $250, but it could jumpstart the decades-old wargame
Beloved miniatures wargame Heroscape is back with a new high-profile crowdfunding project. Everything hinges on the success of a lavish $249.99 boxed set called Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, which includes loads of customizable scenery and five playable factions. It will only be produced if the campaign receives 8,000 pre-orders, but if it’s successful, Hasbro’s Avalon Hill imprint plans to bring the franchise back to life with additional releases.
Yes, Genshin Impact controls my life, but it’s consensual
Logging on to Genshin Impact, I immediately go to my fallback activity: picking flowers. To do that, I choose my anime-esque character with his black-and-teal-colored hair, and we fast-travel to the sheer, jutting peaks of the mystical region of Jueyun Karst. I jump from one slope to another, gliding along while the notes of a stringed instrument accompany my platforming. I pick a white flower called a Qingxin off the top of a neighboring cliff.
You can now buy someone, anyone (me?) a Steam Deck without any wait
Valve’s Steam Deck has made a wonderful first impression. The company’s first foray into powerhouse handheld gaming is a pretty great way to play some of our favorite games, but it’s also come with one serious drawback: You couldn’t just buy one. Due to some understandable setbacks (namely the coronavirus pandemic), the limited supply meant that customers had to make a reservation in order to buy one of their own, and the Decks would be shipped in waves. On Thursday, that restriction has been lifted: Valve says that reservations are no longer needed, and customers can purchase a Steam Deck starting today.
Pokémon’s new Girafarig evolution is going to give me nightmares
A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer that debuted Thursday gave us new reasons to look forward to the upcoming games. You can picnic with your Pokémon! You can build unappetizing looking sandwiches (why did they put cherry tomato on tomato?). The trailer also introduced Girafarig’s evolution — years...
Now watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Italian, per favore
By now, you have likely seen and perhaps even developed an opinion on the voice of Mario as heard at the very end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser trailer. Actor Chris Pratt’s take on the character was always going to be divisive — most folks who know Mario know what he sounds like, and it’s not Chris Pratt!
Mob Psycho 100 season 3 keeps pushing its hero beyond the limits of shonen anime
The third and final season of Mob Psycho 100 picks up at a point where any other series would have ended. Protagonist Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, has already defeated a worldwide conspiracy of evil psychics and seemingly saved the Earth from domination. What more is there to do? For Mob Psycho 100, this is just the beginning — our hero has to decide what he wants to do with the rest of his life.
