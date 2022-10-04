ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Chicago Restaurants Join Forces To Create The Ultimate Deep Dish Pizza

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Two classic Chicago restaurants recently worked together to create a masterpiece that has been dubbed the "Chicago-est collab ever." According to WGN9 , Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Portillo’s Restaurant have officially created variations of a one-of-a-kind Italian Beef Deep Dish. The two restaurants equally contributed their signature touches to bring us the deep dish of the century. WGN9 mentioned that the pizza features Lou Malnati’s cheese, crust, and tomatoes, and Portillo's sweet peppers, Italian beef, and giardiniera.

The pizza will be available for a limited time only online through Tastes of Chicago .

"It doesn't get more Chicago than Lou Malnati's and Portillo's. Now, these two Windy City food icons have teamed up for a first-time, epic collab that's almost too Chicago (is there such a thing?). For a limited time only, enjoy the Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza shipped nationwide to bake and enjoy at home. Enjoy yourself or send as a gift. Available exclusively on Tastes of Chicago," the website shared.

Lou Malnati's took to Twitter to share a photo of the extraordinary deep dish and announce its availability.

"Say hello to the Chicago-est collab ever. Now presenting, the Lou Malnati's X @portilloshotdog #ItalianBeefDeepDish now available exclusively on @TastesofChicago," the tweet read.

Interested individuals can choose their spice preference, and order directly off of Tastes of Chicago's website.

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

